RACINE — A trip to Nemo & Fogg in Downtown Racine can be like a trip around the world too.

Through this new restaurant at 322 6th St., owners Corey Szaryc and his wife, Jaimie Utley, aim to offer a unique dining experience to all who visit the area.

At Nemo & Fogg, restaurant-goers will explore a small menu. The creative cuisine will feature a variety of traditional ethnic, ethnic fusion and regional American dishes.

Two owners, two businesses

Szaryc and Utley aim to open this new establishment in December 2023, to go into 2024 with not just one business booming, but two.

The literary theme that begins at the couple’s first restaurant, Toad Hall Pub, continues at Nemo & Fogg with a literary travel theme. – Credit: Nemo & Fogg

The pair also own Toad Hall Pub, 611 Wisconsin Ave., in Downtown Racine, and have for 13 years.

Now, their second establishment is just moments away in proximity to the pub that helped the couple root themselves in Downtown Racine and branch out to the community.

“The food that we have over there is very different than here (Nemo & Fogg),” said the owner.

Toad Hall’s food provides classic eats like burgers, chicken wraps and an appetizer that Wisconsinites can’t live without: cheese curds.

Nemo & Fogg offers an adventure

Nemo and Fogg will have an evolving and rotating menu that changes each month. The selections will provide a new adventure in each bite.

The decor at Nemo & Fogg reflects the world travel that the ever-changing menu will exemplify. – Credit: Nemo & Fogg

This second venture is separate from the first establishment and aims to provide a different adventure for restaurant-goers.

“Every menu is a trip around the world,” said the owner. “It encourages people to come in regularly because you don’t want to miss out on something.”

The menu has not been released at this time, but a thrill is on the horizon. Expect around 11 or 12 items.

Unique names

Like the name, Nemo & Fogg will be a continuation of the literary theme that Toad Hall has established.

“Toad Hall is from The Wind in the Willows,” said Szaryc.

Szaryc explained that Nemo and Fogg are Jules Verne characters.

“They’re from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Around the World in 80 days,” commented Szaryc. “Captain Nemo is the Nautilus submarine pilot, and Fogg is the guy that went up in a balloon for 80 days.”

Invested in local

“We’re (Downtown Racine) becoming a place where people will just come to, maybe not necessarily with a plan, but they’ll pick a place when they get here or if they’re coming down here to do some shopping, they don’t necessarily know where they’re gonna go, but there’s so many options,” said Szaryc about choosing a dining spot.

Each business is an investment in Racine and its people too. This new restaurant offers a spot for locals and visitors to explore. The pair hopes to “See you in the Fogg” soon in Downtown Racine.

For more information about an opening date, stay tuned by following the Toad Hall Facebook page.

A website and Facebook page for Nemo & Fogg has not yet been established, and the Toad Hall website provides information on this restaurant, but not Nemo & Fogg.