RACINE COUNTY — The newly developed Foster Closet of Racine County is well on its way in making a difference in the lives of children who are enrolled in foster care and those who serve as foster parents.

This organization, which has applied for its 501(c)3 nonprofit status, is run by two foster parents turned friends – and now cofounders – Ashley Hess and Casey Latus. Their experience as foster parents fielded the idea to start the Foster Closet of Racine County in September.

Since then, aid and resources have been provided to 13 families and 26 children in Racine County.

“There are things out there that aim to help, but there’s still some gaps,” commented Latus.

It takes a village

Bags of supplies are ready to be delivered. – Credit: FCRC

Over the years, Hess and Latus discovered that providing a home and serving as parental figures to nearly a dozen children simply requires community support.

This soon-to-be nonprofit gives “it takes a village to raise a child” its true meaning.

Through the Foster Closet of Racine County, donations are collected and then administered to families and children in need. They also support kinship families.

For example, a child in foster care and a family who receives a placement may get initial resources for clothing and toys, but oftentimes that support dwindles throughout the period that a child remains in foster care.

“The community continues to need so much,” shared Ashley.

During the winter months, a child in foster care may not have snow pants. Typically, this child might need to layer up by wearing two pairs of sweatpants. With the advent of the Foster Closet, that same child may receive a pair of snow pants to call their own because of the generosity of a donor’s contribution.

Growing support leads to success

Boxes of donations are sorted and waiting for distribution. – Credit: FCRC

With community support, challenges are eliminated and foster care families can stay equipped with the tools, supplies and assistance they need to make a positive impact.

The owners express how raising a child who has experienced trauma is a different ballgame. It’s a different kind of experience for families that often requires the care and compassion of the entire community.

At times, Hess and Latus explain that children can be removed from unsafe households and arrive at their foster care placement with next to nothing. The stress level, according to experienced foster care parents, can be extremely high for all parties.

During those initial days and continuing throughout one’s enrollment in foster care, there are phone calls, paperwork and appointments to tend to. With the Foster Closet of Racine County, families can have necessities, such as a box of hygiene items, delivered right to them so they do not have to worry about adding a shopping trip to their long list of things to do.

Some could view the Foster Closet of Racine County as the community’s right hand.

Items that are always useful for foster families can be donated to the Foster Closet of Racine County. – Credit: FCRC

Hess and Latus recognize various organizations and community members are working to assist those in need. A full circle of support is what they believe will help the foster care system thrive in Racine County. Through their organization, they hope to target needs that have been lacking.

“It feels really good,” explained Latus.

The founders agreed that it is comforting knowing that the Foster Closet of Racine County can be a connection to clothing and other items for children, but it can also be a much-needed gateway for foster parents to connect with others in similar situations.

They credit the donors, those helping, and anyone working to make the community more united.

“We can all come together to make our foster care community strong,” said Hess.

Donate to the Foster Closet of Racine County

At this time, the closet is not accepting bulk item donations. This is due to the limited storage space available.

In the future, the founders hope to explore a storage facility or aim to seek other storage options.

Bags of sorted, gently used items are waiting for distribution to foster families in need.

To give:

To receive:

Message the Foster Closet of Racine County Facebook page

Contact your social worker

Reach out to Jessica Moreno, jessica.Moreno@racinecounty.com from Racine County Human Services

Email fosterclosetracine@gmail.com