RACINE — Judge Mark Nielsen will retire from the Racine County Circuit Court at the end of the month, leaving a vacancy for Gov. Tony Evers to fill after the new year.

Nielsen is the second judge to retire this year from the court. The Hon. Maureen Martinez left the bench last month after being appointed by Evers in 2018. Tony Young was appointed to fill her seat.

Mark Nielsen, Racine County Circuit Court – Credit: Ballotpedia

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson tried cases against Nielsen when he was a defense attorney and practiced in front of him as a judge. She described him as a formidable opponent and a fair judge.

“Mark is a great legal mind, and he loves the law,” she said. “He was always up on the latest case law, and he is leaving a long-lasting impression and impact on the legal community here.”

Nielsen is a Racine native who attended Washington Park High School and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he returned to Racine.

Pat Cafferty agreed with Hanson.

“Mark was a brilliant lawyer and judge,” he said. “He could have taken a high-powered job at law firms in Boston, but he chose to come home where he mentored young lawyers and really cared about his clients. He set a great example for the rest of us.”

Branch assignments will shuffle after Nielsen’s departure.

According to Cafferty, Young will move from civil to felony court. Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz will take Nielsen’s cases, joining Judge Dan Paulson as the second judge assigned to civil cases.

Governor accepting applications

Evers’s office is accepting applications to fill Nielsen’s vacancy. The chosen candidate will serve until July 31, 2025, the end of Nielsen’s term.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Interested applicants should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.

If anyone applied for the Branch 3 vacancy caused by Martinez’s retirement, they do not need to reapply. They will be considered at the same time new candidates come forward.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.