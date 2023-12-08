RACINE COUNTY — The Don Rosen Show, featuring Don Rosen on WRJN, gave Denise Lockwood, owner of Racine County Eye and veteran journalist of 25 years, the platform to unleash the truth about Raymond School on Dec. 8.

Tune into WRJN at 99.9 FM in Racine and 98.1 in Kenosha. The broadcast runs live on weekdays from 6 to 8 a.m. in Racine. This Friday morning, all eyes were open and ears were tending to the truth as Lockwood explained what was really happening just west of the Interstate in Racine County at this Kindergarten through Grade 8 school.

Reporting on Raymond School

Lockwood unveiled a laundry list of concerns and points facing the school including the school’s open enrollment numbers, the overall decrease in enrollment, the controversy related to Principal Jeff Peterson because of his sexual orientation, the resignation of the district’s superintendent, and the driving force behind the Raymond School Board’s actions: the Mom’s for Liberty group.

A key takeaway from this radio show episode includes how the Raymond School District previously employed around 30 staff. They’ve lost 19 people due to the ongoing conflicts: opinions about Social Emotional Learning, reduction in children attending the school, the discrimination facing Peterson, and not only the school’s internal divide but the separation within the community as well, and more.

Lockwood has dedicated herself to prioritizing this series of events. Reporting on this topic has been covered on the Racine County Eye, however, to get all of the details in one place, listen to the episodes where this journalist lets the truth unfold in the open air.

Listen to Lockwood

Keep your eye on this series