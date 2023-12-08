The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

December 9 – 16

Library news

The Friends of the Library Book Sale Has Reopened

The Friends of the Racine Public Library Booktique is now open! The Friends sell books and other items during the library’s open hours: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Their main selection changes daily, and their rotating section of relevant topics changes every month.

All Ages

Booktique Grand Opening & Friends of the Library Donation Day

Saturday, Dec. 9 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | The Main Entrance Lobby, The Booktique and The Atrium – 1st Floor

Meet the new Booktique! The Friends of the Library book sale nook has just been remodeled, and we’re officially cutting the ribbon today. Stick around for Kringle, coffee, and hot cocoa, and don’t forget to bring in any gently used books, toys, puzzles or games you’d like to donate. This event is one of the stops on the Downtown Racine Corporation’s Kris Kringle Tour.

No registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, Dec. 11 | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor, The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

On the second Monday of the month, stop in to try different STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities. Make something new, try out fun games and experiences, or spend some time at our Just Dance or Switch Sports station. On Dec. 11, laser engrave a creation of your own, and learn to code using the Scratch and Osmo apps.

No registration is required.

Memory Café • Café de la memoria

Tuesday, Dec. 12 • Martes, 12 de diciembre | Second Tuesdays • Cada mes, 2ndo martes | 1 – 2:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) • Servicios para adultos, 2do piso (by the elevator)

Anyone experiencing early stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment (MCI) • Cualquier persona que experimente demencia en etapa temprana, pérdida leve de memoria o deterioro cognitivo level

A Memory Café is a comfortable social gathering that allows people experiencing memory loss, along with their loved ones, to socialize, enjoy activities and make connections with others. This program is facilitated by the Racine Public Library, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County, Senior Helpers, Assisted Living Locators and the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Racine Public Library is Purple Angel trained. • Café de la Memoria es una reunión cómoda, donde personas impactadas con pérdida de memoria junto a sus familiares o seres queridos, pueden establecer conexiones, disfrutar y participar de actividades y también pueden socializarse con más personas.

You can register at any time and in different ways – at the door, by following the QR code, at RacineLibrary.info/calendar, or by calling the Racine Public Library at 262-636-9217 for assistance. • Se puede registrar en cualquier momento y por diferentes maneras – en la entrada, siguendo el código QR, en RacineLibrary.info/calendar o llamando a la Biblioteca Pública de Racine al 262-636-9217 para obtener ayuda.

Registration is required. • Por favor regístrese.

Chess Club

Wednesday, Dec. 13 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome. The library has a limited number of chess sets, so please feel free to bring your own.

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library Foundation Winter Fundraiser

Thursday, Dec. 14 • 6 – 8:30 p.m. | Social on Sixth, 324 Sixth St, Racine

The whole community is invited to this fundraiser hosted by the Racine Public Library Foundation. Come by Social on Sixth for free snacks, a cash bar, and a night to make new connections and support the library you love. Entry is free.

No registration is required.

Kids

STEAM Workshops: Robotics Lab

Saturday, Dec. 9 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Explore how different robots work by trying them out yourself.

Registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, Dec. 9 | 1 – 3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the Racine Public Library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

December Craft Day

Tuesday, Dec. 12 & Friday, Dec. 15 | 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. • 3 – 4 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Happy holidays! Stop into youth services on Tuesdays and Friday mornings and afternoons for some fun and festive holiday-themed crafts.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Wednesday, Dec. 13 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Tween Crafts with K

Thursday, Dec. 14 | 4:30 – 6 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Tweens Ages 9-12

Create some crazy-cool crafts with our artsy PSA, Keyontai. For Dec. 21, we’re creating personalized stencil bags.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch Jr.

Thursday, Dec. 14 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades K-3

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch Jr., an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Coding Blocks

Saturday, Dec. 16 | Noon – 1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance |Grades K-3

Coding isn’t just about a pageful of text and symbols. You can code even using hands-on tools like physical blocks and games. These methods are fun, easy ways to start learning coding.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, Dec. 16 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Computer Basics: Learn to Type

Saturday, Dec. 9 | Noon – 1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Hone your typing skills or get started on your typing journey at the Racine Public Library. We’ll have you typing like a pro in no time.

Registration is required.

Switch Saturday

Saturday, Dec. 9 | 12:30 – 3 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for open playtime on TeenScene’s Nintendo Switch. Compete or cooperate with other attendees on whatever games interest you, and join in the occasional tournament.

No registration is required.

Stitch N B!tch

Tuesday, Dec. 12 | 5 – 7 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Whether it’s crochet, cross-stitch, felting, knitting, quilting, embroidery or any other fiber art, bring your WIP and hang out in the company of fellow crafters.

No registration is required.

Teen Craft & Chat: Boba Making

Thursday, Dec. 14 | 5 – 6 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Unleash your inner chef and learn the art of making boba pearls from scratch. Create a tasty batch to take home, and then treat yourself to a bubble tea session with fellow participants.

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Dec. 4 | 1-3 p.m. | Every Monday | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Computer Basics: Internet Safety

Tuesday, Dec. 12 | 6 – 7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

What do you need to know to stay safe on the internet? We’ll give you our advice for how to protect your information when you’re online. Sign up quickly — only six slots are available. While you’re welcome to bring your own device to this session, we will supply all necessary devices.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Dec. 13 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Every Wednesday | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years of residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

Registration is required.

Senior Dominoes

Thursday, Dec. 14 | 10 a.m. – Noon | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

Come play a few sessions of dominoes with us! Beginners are welcome. We’ll set up everything you need to play, so all you need to bring is yourself.

No registration is required.

Coffee and Conversation

Friday, Dec. 15 | 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Let’s talk about things that matter over a cup of coffee or tea! Enjoy coffee and conversation with people of all backgrounds who can listen, laugh, learn and exchange ideas. This is an open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others. Each month will offer different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.

No registration is required.

