RACINE COUNTY — A missing debit card at a Mount Pleasant gas station early in 2023 landed in the hands of a 23-year-old Racine woman, who now faces a misdemeanor charge for fraudulent use of that card.

Lydia Johns remains free from custody on a $500 signature bond.

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum possible fine of $10,000 and nine months in the Racine County Jail.

The criminal complaint: Stolen debit card used to make fraudulent purchases

A Mount Pleasant Police officer spoke with a woman last Jan. 6, who stated she filled her gas tank, but forgot to remove the card from the machine before she left.

Shortly after, the woman noticed two fraudulent charges from that same gas station, one for $32.80 and the other for $26.57.

The officer reviewed the security footage and saw the victim complete the transaction before she left. He then observed a Buick pull up to the same pump, and the defendant and a male exit. The victim’s card was then used to purchase $32.80 worth of gas by the male, while the woman made the $26.57 purchase worth of chicken sandwiches and cigarettes inside.

Police tracked the license plate to the vehicle owner in Racine, who stated he knew that Johns had found a debit card, but he believed she used her own card to make the transactions.

The following week, police learned from the victim that two more fraudulent transactions, one for $36.35 and the other for $3.49, had posted to her account from a Wendy’s restaurant in Milwaukee.

When police spoke to Johns, she confirmed she found a debit card, but stated she “accidentally mixed it up with” her own Chase card. She admitted to using it twice and stated she tried to use it one more time at a smoke shop in Milwaukee, but it was declined. At that time she said, she “realized it did not belong to her.”

Johns is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Feb. 27, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.