Obituary for Coleen Ann Hilgendorf

January 13, 1960 – November 24, 2023

Surrounded by her loving family, Coleen Ann Hilgendorf, age 63, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis., on Nov. 24, 2023. She was born in Racine on Jan. 13, 1960, the fifth of seven children, to the late Francis and JoAnn (née Carls) Olley.

Coleen Ann Hilgendorf

Coleen graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1978.” She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in special education from UW-Oshkosh.

She taught for 20 years in various teaching roles, including being a special education teacher at Central Wisconsin Center. More recently, she worked various customer service roles as she enjoyed being around and helping people.

She enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, crafts, knitting and paper quilling. She had “the gift of gab” and enjoyed talking with others, and games of Words with Friends. Above all, she treasured time spent with family and friends especially her grandchildren. Coleen was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and helper who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her daughters, Nicole (Nick) Marx, Courtney (Andrew) Schneider; grandchildren, Vincent, Oliver, and Ansel Marx, Calvin and Mabel Schneider; sisters, Lynda (Ron) Voll, Cathleen McDowell, Jane (Bruce) Ratkowski, Barb (Tom) Sinnett; nieces, nephews; other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Coleen Ann Hilgendorf was preceded in death by brothers, Michael and Thomas Olley; and nephew Mark Olley.

Services

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Dec. 13 at St. Rita Catholic Church, with Reverend Michael Petersen officiating. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Wong, Dr. Awan, Dr. Zenga and the many staff who supported Coleen on her courageous cancer journey.

Obituary and photo of Coleen Ann Hilgendorf courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.