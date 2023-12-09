Obituary for Fred Lee Douglas White, Jr.

May 7, 1972 – November 27, 2023

Fred Lee Douglas White, Jr., 51, peacefully passed away on Nov. 27, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Fred’s loss was unexpected, but he lives on forever in our hearts. He is deeply loved and will be missed more than words can express.

Fred Lee Douglas White, Jr.

Affectionately known by loved ones as “Pop,” Fred was born in Racine on May 7, 1972, to Fred Lee White, Sr. and Evelyn (née Robinson) White.

Fred was a joyful person; his smile lit up any room he entered, and his laugh was infectious. Anyone who knew Fred knew that he was a loving and devoted father. Fred was unendingly proud of his son Xavier and always put him first.

Fred was also a passionate golfer and could often be found on the green when he wasn’t at home. Fred learned the importance of hard work early in life and he hated being idle. After graduating from Park High School, Fred excelled in his chosen career as a welder and painter.

Fred leaves to treasure his precious memory his beloved son, Xavier; mother, Evelyn White; brothers, Omar Latif (Bushra), Thomas White; sister, Virginia Lee; niece, Khaira Latif; uncle, Thomas Nelson Robinson; cousin, Annette Gray; and a host of other cousins; special friend, Trish McDaniels; and countless cherished friends.

Fred was preceded in death by his father, Fred Sr.; uncles, Henry Robinson, Travis Robinson; cousins, Thomas Caldwell, Reuben Caldwell, and Jimmy Caldwell.

Services

The funeral service will be held at noon on Dec. 11 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Fred Lee Douglas White, Jr. courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.