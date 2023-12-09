Obituary for Joseph D. Steiner

February 12, 1947 – November 7, 2023

Joseph D. Steiner, 76, whose life could be described as a series of bogies and birdies, took his final swing on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Joe graduated from Saint Francis de Sales Seminary. He was a kindhearted soul that found joy in the simple pleasures: bowling strikes, chasing golf balls, making some fantastic nachos, loving his cats, and – in his younger years – coaching his daughter’s t-ball team.

He also loved working and helping people. After he retired from Massey-Ferguson, he found enjoyment working at local hardware stores.

He is survived by his daughters, Christine Steiner (Rick Jossart) and Jennifer Lowry (Matt Barlar); and his granddaughters, Eva Steiner, Isabelle Lowry, and Abigail Lowry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor (Mueller) Steiner-Lynch and Emerson Steiner; and his sister, Kathy Clement.

Although Joe wrestled with addiction, within the chaos, there were moments of clarity and genuine connection that shone through like stars in a stormy night sky. Joe’s story may not fit the mold of a fairy tale, but it’s a story nonetheless — a narrative of triumphs, stumbles, and the unscripted beauty of an imperfect life.

As we bid farewell, let’s raise a glass to the man who colored outside the lines and, in doing so, painted a portrait uniquely his own. Cheers to you, Joe Steiner, and the kaleidoscope of memories you leave behind.

Services

There will be a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, as a nod to Joe’s love for his cats, please send donations to Hope Safehouse.

Obituary and photo of Joseph D. Steiner courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.