Obituary for Arthur Peter Helding

May 18, 1927 – December 2, 2023

Arthur Peter Helding, 96, passed away Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Oak Park Place Senior Care. He was born in Racine, May 18, 1927, the son of the late Arthur and Marie (née Soens) Helding.

Arthur was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1945.” Arthur proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy in Okinawa and Guam. On Oct. 1, 1949, he was united in marriage to Lois Ann Braun, who preceded him in death on March 17, 1990.

Arthur was employed by Kroger Grocery Chain for 10 years as a store manager, Metropolitan Insurance Company for 20 years and lastly at Cedar Crest Ice Cream until his retirement in 1992. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and his favorite pastimes were woodworking and playing golf.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his children, Pamela (Paul) McWilliams, Jocelyn (Robert) Johnson, MaryEllen (David) Krezinski and Curtis Helding; grandchildren, Trevor (Dee) McWilliams, Ryan McWilliams, Kevin McWilliams, Bradley (Kristi) Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Michael (Thea) Johnson, Samantha Krezinski; great-grandchildren, Brady, Avery, Henry and Allison; brother, Thomas (Barbara) Helding; sisters-in-law, Shirley Helding and Jean Helding; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Arthur Peter Helding was preceded in death by his son, Peter; granddaughter, Alexandra Mary Krezinski; sister, Margaret (Richard) Therkelsen; brothers, Jerry, Richard, and Raymond.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Arthur’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

Memorials in Arthur’s name can be made to Preceptor Hospice, W175 N11117 Stonewood Drive #100, Germantown, WI 53022.

A very special thank you to the staffs at Oak Park Place and Preceptor Hospice Care for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Arthur Peter Helding courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.