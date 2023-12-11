Obituary for David Francis Olson

December 22, 1939 – December 6, 2023

David Francis Olson, 83, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at the Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie. He was born in Racine, Dec. 22, 1939, the son of the late Sydney and Bessie (née Picha) Olson.

David was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1957.” He furthered his education by attending UW-Milwaukee. On June 11, 1960, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Mary Pat Brinkman.

David was employed as a systems analyst/programmer at Western Publishing for many years of his work career. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. David was known as a handyman and also enjoyed golfing, traveling/cruising, history, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, testing his luck at the casino, and walruses.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife of 63 years, Mary Pat; his children, Jeffrey (Monica) Olson, Timothy (Wendy) Olson, Kelly (William) Peck, Randall (Holly) Olson; 11 grandchildren: Kurt Olson, Luke Olson, twins Justin and Julia Olson, Carolyn (T.J.) Smith, Amy (Derek) Benz, Bryan Olson, Brieanna Peck, Lindsay Peck, Hailey Olson and Sean Olson; 6 great-grandchildren: Natalie, Lauren, Grace, Henry, Connor and Levi; sister, Barbara Beth; brothers-in-law, John (Diane) Brinkman, Steve (Sue) Brinkman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, David Francis Olson was preceded in death by his brothers, Sydney (Norma) Olson, Richard Olson; sister, Lois (Raymond) Wood; brothers-in-law, Melvin Beth and Carl Zakowski; mother and father-in-law, Calvin and Mildred Brinkman; and sister and brothers-in-law, Michael and Peggy Brinkman and Joseph and Maureen Eisenman.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating David’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

A very special thank you extended to Dr. Michael Mullane and the staff at Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of David Francis Olson courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.