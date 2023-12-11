Obituary for Laurel L. Scola

October 1, 1946 – December 2, 2023

Laurel L. Scola, of Racine, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side on Dec. 2, 2023, at the age of 77.

Laurel L. Scola

Laurel was born in Kenosha on Oct. 1, 1946, a daughter of the late Laurence and Everell (née Chambers) Boyle. Laurel graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1964.

On June 25, 1966, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kenosha, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Arthur M. Scola. Laurel and Art had 57 wonderful years together.

Laurel was the manager of circulation at the Kenosha Labor Paper for many years. Preceding her employment, Laurel was fortunate to stay at home to raise her four children.

Laurel enjoyed vacationing at their cabin on Lake Lucerne, engaging in memorable conversation, driving her “Love Bug” and reading a good book. She was an avid collector of many things who loved to decorate for the holidays. Laurel was always generous in helping others in need. She loved her flowers, a great meal and animals of all kinds. Laurel was a beloved grandmother who helped with homework, crafts, childcare, sleepovers, a few extra bucks and lots of hugs and laughs. But what she loved the most was spending time with Art, family and friends.

Laurel will be dearly missed by all. Laurel is survived by her devoted husband, Arthur; children, Beth (Douglas) Johnson, Stacey Scola, Susan (Keith) Streckenbach, and Arthur (Nicole) Scola; 17 grandchildren, Bradley, Bryan and Brooklyn Johnson, Rebecca Estrada, Crystal (Diego) Trejo-Cruz, Daniel Cruz, Rosalie and Julia Rodriguez, Lauren Bednar, Malia Scola-Marcum, Hannelore (Ana), Kaia, Soren, and Freya Streckenbach, Deanna Fox, Eric Londre and Nevaeh Scola; nine great-grandchildren, Anthony, Adamaris, Alexa, Cole, Micah, Camila, Amelio, TJ and Jazara; her siblings Roberta McMurray, Donald (Diane) Boyle, Gail Bredek, and Blair Boyle.

Along with her parents and in-laws, Laurel L. Scola was preceded in death by her sister Patricia Gallup, sister-in-law Roseann Camilli, brother-in-law Ken Bredek, nephew Todd Bredek and nieces Deanna Boyle and Kari Aker.

Services

Funeral services will be held at noon on Dec. 13 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will be at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Somers.

Laurel’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Aurora at Home Hospice nurses, Kathryn and Ashley, and Dr. Nicholas Pryomski for the wonderful care given to both Laurel and her family.

Obituary and photo of Laurel L. Scola courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.