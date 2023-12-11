RACINE, Wis. — Local members of the Cobian family are accused of buying $600,000 in high-powered guns and smuggling them to a Mexican cartel in Jalisco, Mexico.

In a story from Reuters, investigative reporter Sarah Kinosian details a federal investigation that leads from Racine to the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), one of Mexico’s top fentanyl trafficking organizations.

Victor Cobian – Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office

Victor Cobian, 41, is named in the indictments and faces up to 28 charges. Newspaper stories in 2019 indicate Cobian was charged with converting a gun into a fully automatic weapon.

A Google search for Victor Cobian leads to a listing for Cobian Utility Contractors with an address at a home near River Bend Nature Center and Batton Airport. Google lists the business as temporarily closed.

Family ties led to alleged gun-running

Kinosian references court papers filed in the Eastern District Court of Wisconsin unsealed in February, U.S. and Mexican law enforcement documents, interviews with officials on both sides of the border, and conversations with at least two individuals who purchased the guns.

According to the story, members of the Cobian family worked with Mexican citizen and Cobian cousin Jesus Cisneros in 2018 to recruit family and friends to buy guns and take them to California where they were smuggled across the border.

Chris Demlein, a former Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) agent, who worked on the investigation, told Kinosian this was “the most prolific CJNG firearms trafficking network ever discovered.”

Local ATF Agent Rick Connors confirmed for Racine County Eye that the investigation into the Cobian family was primarily a federal operation. Because the case(s) against the Cobians haven’t yet gone to trial and are considered open, he couldn’t provide any additional comment.

Gun found in Mexico bought at Shooters

The investigation might have never happened had a .50-caliber, military-grade rifle not been discovered during a raid following the May 2018 failed assassination attempt of a Jalisco government minister, the story continues.

Gun #31 was among 36 weapons and 8,000 rounds of ammunition found by the Mexican Federal Police investigating the attack. It was traced to Shooters Sports Center in Caledonia where Victor Cobian’s cousin, Elias Cobian, purchased the gun in April 2018. Another cousin, Oswaldo Cobian, also bought a .50 caliber rifle from Shooters early in 2018, the story continues, as did Patrick Finnell.

Neither Elias, Oswaldo, nor Finnell are named in the indictments.

Employees at Shooters told Reuters the store was lucky to sell one .50-caliber in a year, much less three or four in such a short amount of time. Each gun retails for thousands of dollars and fetches double or triple the price on the black market.

Bernie Kupper owns Shooters, and he told Kinosian via email, “We do not condone the illegal movement of firearms.”

The number of guns sold in quick succession caught the attention of local ATF agents and set the stage for the surveillance and raid that led to the arrest of Victor Cobian in 2019, the Reuters story reads.

Cobian family ties

Kinosian also provides much-needed context around the Cobian family’s tie to Jalisco State. Specifically, Victor’s parents, Victoriano and Maria Cobian are from Tonaya, a small town in Jalisco, and they moved the family to Wisconsin in the late 1970s.

Extended family, including Elias and Oswaldo, followed over the next several decades. Other than Cisneros, there is no proof the Cobians are related to or in regular contact with representatives of CJNG, Kinosian writes, but the implication is that Tonaya is too small a town for the Cobians not to have additional ties to the cartel.

Raid leads to arrests

The elder Cobians opened a bar, Victor’s Again, in Oak Creek. In October 2018, investigators found empty storage cases for high-caliber weapons in a dumpster near the bar.

By this time, another high-powered rifle, the FN SCAR assault rifle produced in Belgium was also in play, and agents watching the various members of the Cobian family saw Victor and Oswaldo carry two FN SCAR assault rifles into Oswaldo’s garage.

To prevent the rifles from being taken out of the country, agents executed a search warrant on the homes of Victor, Elias, and Oswaldo Cobian and Patrick Finnell. In total, 52 firearms, including the FN SCAR rifles, were recovered.

Agents found empty .50-caliber cases at Victor Cobian’s home as well as a kit to turn rifles into fully automatic weapons. They also found 1911 Colt pistols with “gold-plated grips and ornately decorated with cartel insignia.”

Jury trial scheduled

Cisneros, Victor Cobian, his sister and her fiancé, and four others face felony charges that include making false statements, unlicensed gun dealing and smuggling.

All eight defendants entered not guilty pleas in February 2023. A jury trial is scheduled to begin May 6, 2024, the story explains.