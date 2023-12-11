Obituary for Melvin A. Miritz

October 30, 1926 – November 30, 2023

Melvin A. Miritz, 97, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Melvin A. Miritz

He was born on Oct. 30, 1926, to the late Alpha and Lina (Bock) Miritz.

Melvin was united in marriage to Linda W. Winter on Aug. 10, 1947. Together they served Lutheran Parishes: First English in Ohio, Ill.; St. Johns in Johnson Creek, Wis.; Redeemer in Racine; and Resurrection in Racine.

Melvin already knew at an early age that he wanted to become a minister. He received a letter from Wartburg College encouraging him to take specific classes to prepare him for his future education. In 1944, he received a scholarship to enroll at Wartburg College, in Waverly, Ia. Graduating in 1947 with a bachelor’s degree in English, he then went on to Wartburg Seminary from 1947-50, where he graduated with a Ministry of Divine degree. Melvin received his first calling to serve a church, in Ohio, Ill.

Melvin was so passionate about continuing his education in theology that he completed his S.T.M. degree at Nashotah House, in Nashotah, Wis., from 1968-70. Then he completed his Doctor of Ministry degree at Lutheran Church of Theology in Chicago from 1975-78.

Other related professional activities were teaching religion classes at Carthage College, participating in counseling training both in marriage and divorce, and also in Alcoholics Anonymous. Melvin and Linda traveled abroad to Germany and Sweden where he was a participant and presenter for the American Lutheran church. While they were abroad, Melvin and Linda did some of their own traveling and sightseeing to other surrounding countries.

Melvin had a great sense of humor and incorporated that into his sermons and speeches. He had many articles, pamphlets, and booklets on Christian literature and guidance published. He also served on numerous elected offices, boards and committee memberships during his career.

Melvin retired officially at the age of 88 years old, earning the reputation of being ethical, compassionate, kind, and well respected. During his personal time he was either enjoying golfing with the men’s golf league, working in his garden and greenhouse (which he built) or sailing with his friend in the sailboat that they refurbished.

Melvin was also a talented woodworker. He created various pieces, from decorations, picture frames, manger scenes, various clocks of all sizes, and much more.

Melvin was a devoted and loyal minister, counselor, teacher, friend, loving husband and father. He will be missed by many. Rest in peace, you served God well.

He is survived by his son, Mark (Cheryl) Miritz; daughter, Debra (Timothy) Ross; three granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, on Oct. 4, 2023.

Services

A funeral service for Melvin A. Miritz will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 13 at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection or Lutheran Church of the Redeemer have been suggested by the family.

Obituary and photo of Melvin A. Miritz courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.