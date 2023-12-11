RAYMOND — The Raymond School Board is moving forward with hiring a new superintendent in the wake of the sudden resignation of Dr. Michael Garvey on Nov. 20.

Audrey Kostuch, president of the Raymond School Board, announced on Thursday the board has selected an interim superintendent, who was not identified.

However, a meet-and-greet was scheduled for the new superintendent at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 18 before the scheduled meeting of the Raymond School Board. At that meeting, the board is expected to vote on a contract for the candidate.

In the announcement, Kostuch said the board vetted three candidates and interviewed one on Dec. 4, which is an indication the process has been underway for some time.

Kostuch explained the temporary superintendent will assist the board “with evaluating the appropriate administrative structure and then securing a permanent leadership team for 2024-2025.”

Additionally, the candidate will be tasked with “reestablishing trust with staff and school community.”

Board votes

The Raymond School Board voted 4-1 on Wednesday (Dec. 6) not to renew the contract of Jeff Peterson, the Raymond School principal, who became the target of conservative board members during the spring 2023 term.

One board member allegedly has ties to Moms for Liberty and Convention of States and worked to get books removed from the library after her election. Some members of the board also worked to get rid of the school’s SEL (Social Emotional Learning) curriculum, which was subsequently tossed in the trash before a replacement was even under consideration.

In her letter to the community, Kostuch referenced Wednesday’s hearing and said the board listened to the evidence and argument, deliberated thoroughly, and then the majority voted not to renew Peterson’s contract.

She said the board recognizes Peterson’s strengths. However, Kostuch said the board was concerned about Peterson’s performance and said he did not “adequately address the division that exists in the district.”

“Moving forward, we ask that as a community we look for ways to come together and focus on what we are all here for, which is providing our kids with the best education possible,” Kostuch said. “The process of healing for our community will not be a quick one and will require us all to be more active listeners, assume positive intent of each other, refrain from personal attacks, and work on building better relationships.”

Peterson has been on administrative leave since September when he was escorted out of the school by Garvey.

Accusations from the superintendent

District Superintendent Dr. Michael Garvey announces his resignation, effective Dec. 31, during the Raymond School board meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Garvey announced his resignation as superintendent at a meeting of the school board. At that time, he said he would be working through Dec. 31.

While Garvey and the board worked together well, his relationship with staff was contentious. In his public comments, Garvey blamed the problem on veteran staff members and the community.

He also alleged – without evidence – that outside agitators were hired to sit in the audience at meetings and cause problems.

Garvey also alleged there were death threats against himself and his family. The Racine County Eye requested copies of all threatening letters, but they were never released.

“The barrage of legal claims against the district and nonstop hostility … has taken a toll on my health and well-being,” he said in his public remarks.