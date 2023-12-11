Obituary for Patricia A. Hahn

October 27, 1940 – December 6, 2023

Patricia A. Hahn (née Symoens), 83, passed away on Dec. 6, 2023, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Patricia was born on Oct. 27, 1940, to Armand and Helen Symoens in Racine. She married Raymond Hahn on April 29, 1960, in Woodstock, Ill. Patricia was a teacher for 47 years at Randall Consolidated School.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth Hahn Taylor (James), son, Brian R. Hahn (Jonni), her brother, Joseph (Sharon) Symoens, grandchildren, Brittany (Luis) Cortez, Brian R. Hahn Jr., Tiffany Hahn, Katie Gritten-Sand, Rachel Pflueger, Rebekah Pflueger, Brian Holm, and Koda (Brandon) Gordon.

She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Christopher, Elizabeth, Zachary, Braelynn, Jaxson, Wednesday, Trinity, Julisa, Lukas, Jakob and Levi; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and her dog, Foxy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sy and Helen; husband, Raymond; brothers, Richard (Joy) and David (Fran); the Hahn triplet granddaughters; grandson, Jeremy Taylor; and grandson-in-law, Christopher Sand.

Services

A celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, with visitation from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Patricia will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to support the Raymond Hahn Playground at Burlington United Methodist Church (BUMC) and “Walkin’ in my shoes” Veterans organization.

Patricia loved the Green Bay Packers and will be dressed in her jersey to support them. The family welcomes you to join her in supporting her favorite team or one of your own.

Obituary and photo of Patricia A. Hahn courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.