RACINE COUNTY — It’s the season of giving. Around Racine County, there are plenty of community members who are in need this holiday season and organizations accepting donations for this very purpose.

Choosing which organizations and people to support can be difficult when there are so many worthy causes to give to.

In Racine County, a donation or gift to someone who is your neighbor and fellow community member can make an unforgettable impression.

Check out these five local places to give in Racine County this holiday season.

5 Local organizations accepting holiday donations

1. Dr. John Bryant Community Center Toy Drive

The Dr. John Bryant Community Center Toy Drive is underway and seeking toy donations.

Either new toys or monetary donations are being accepted. The organizers ask that the toys come unopened and unwrapped.

The last day to donate is Dec. 13. Items can be dropped off at 601 Caron Butler Drive.

For more information contact Jaimie Kirkwood at jaimie.kirkwood@cityofracine.org.

2. Restoration Ministries’ The Gift of Christmas

Restoration Ministries‘ Church annual Christmas program is set for Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

The church will celebrate the Christmas holiday with musical and other performances and will provide a Christmas message. In addition, a dinner will be served and gifts will be provided to registered attendees.

Children who are registered online must be present to receive a gift.

Register online here.

Toys needed for this giveaway include board games, action figures, dolls, remote-controlled cars, sports equipment, art sets, and gift cards.

In addition, monetary donations can be made:

Cash app: @restore812

Paypal: contact@restoretompower.com

Venmo: @RestoringLives_Communities

Please contact contact@restoretoempower.com or 262-770-5320 with questions.

3. Veteran’s Outreach of Wisconsin Gift Drive

The Veteran’s Outreach of Wisconsin (VOW) Christmas Gift Drive is in need of donations to support veterans and their families.

“Be a Christmas Miracle to a veteran family this season,” said the organizers.

Donations of food, toys, gift cards, hygiene items and anything that would make a nice gift will be accepted until Dec. 13.

Want to give? Drop off items at the Veteran Market, 1609 Yout St. in Racine.

Veterans are welcome to collect gifts for themselves and children at the VOW Christmas pick-up days, which will be Dec. 19, 20 and 21. On these days, children and families are welcome to take a photo with Santa too. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Veterans will also get a ham for the holidays.

4. HALO, Inc.: coats needed

HALO, Inc. is in need of 3XL and 4XL coats for residents at the homeless shelter.

Currently, they need two 3XL and one 4XL-sized men’s coats, and three 3XL-sized women’s coats.

“Our staff checked Goodwill and a few other thrift stores this weekend with no luck,” stated a recent Facebook post.

Those interested in donating should contact Darlene at dlangdon@haloinc.org.

5. Racine Unified: winter apparel and swimsuits needed

Racine Unified School District is seeking donations of winter apparel and swimsuits for students and families in need.

Donations of new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves in all sizes are appreciated.

In addition, swim lessons for all RUSD second graders resumed on Nov. 13 at the RUSD Aquatic Center. Therefore, the school district is in need of new swimsuits (sizes 4-12) for students who may not have one.

Donations of winter apparel can be brought to RUSD’s Welcome Center, 3109 Mount Pleasant St., Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

In addition, swimsuit donations can be made via the district’s Amazon Wishlist or delivered directly to the RUSD Aquatic Center, 7567 Washington Ave., Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. or Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.