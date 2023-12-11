RACINE COUNTY — High schoolers have an opportunity to be in the room where it happens as Racine County accepts nominations for the 2024-2025 Youth in Governance program.

The program was founded in 2013 to encourage civic engagement, to foster leadership skills and give youth a voice in the process.

Each year, ten young people serve as Youth in Governance representatives on five county board committees: Economic Development and Land Use Planning, Finance and Human Resources, Government Services, Health and Human Development, and Public Works, Parks & Facilities.

Jamillah Jallow, a senior at Walden III, was accepted into the Youth in Governance program and served on the Health and Human Development Committee.

She said it was a good feeling to learn about the issues at every level of society and be a part of the discussion as these issues were addressed by the committee.

“My voice really does have power,” Jallow said about what she learned in the program.

Shritha Reddy, a senior at the Prairie School, served on the Finance and Human Resources Committee during her first year and the Government Services Committee during her second year in the Youth in Governance program.

“It’s a program where we are encouraged to speak up and our opinion is wanted,” Reddy said.

Eligibility

To participate in Youth in Governance, students must:

Be a Racine County resident;

Be a high school freshman, sophomore or junior at the time of application;

Have a GPA of 2.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale;

Be able to attend the monthly meetings, typically occurring once or twice per month;

Be able to attend the orientation in April, mentor/mentee meeting in May, and the two bus tours of Racine County departments in June.

Participants are nominated by an adult – either a teacher, parent, family member, mentor or friend.

Students who are nominated will receive a Youth in Governance application to complete along with a written reference form, which must be completed and turned in by the deadline. The application allows the student to discuss their objectives for the Youth in Governance program and articulate how the program will increase their civic awareness and leadership potential.

The Government Services Committee of the Racine County Board will then review the applications and interview selected youth applicants. The board will recommend ten applicants to the Racine County Board chairman for appointment.

Racine County Youth In Governance Nomination Form (Nominations are due by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023.)

Preparing for the future

Those who participate in the Youth in Governance program report it really helped them prepare for the future.

Reddy is in the college application process. She plans to major in management with a minor in psychology. As part of her potential degree in management, she was already interested in finance and human resources. Her participation in the Youth in Governance program allowed her to explore aspects of business through a government lens, which she saw as beneficial to her future major.

However, Reddy said the skills and knowledge she gained will not only be useful in college but will have an impact wherever she might live in the future.

Jallow is also in the college application process with the goal of majoring in international relations and political science with minors in French and environmental science. She hopes to someday become a diplomat or an ambassador.

She said the Youth in Governance program “really prepares you for the future and gives you a good idea of how to make yourself more professional.”

Jallow said participants also have the opportunity to make many connections through the people interacting with the committee, including those serving on the Racine County Board of Supervisors.

Lessons learned

Reddy explained the Youth in Governance participants attended committee meetings, participated in discussions, asked questions and provided input.

Sitting on the Government Services Committee, Reddy had the opportunity to participate in discussions across a broad field of county policies relating to the justice system, law enforcement, emergency management and many others.

While on the Finance and Human Resource Committee, she had the opportunity to see how money was allocated to various departments and how intricate the finance department was to the operations of all the other departments.

Reddy said at times the discussions were very exciting and shared there were times when requests for funding were not approved.

Jallow said she appreciated learning more about local government as the focus in school was usually on the federal government.

“Having a chance to learn more about the intricacies of my own community was really exciting to me,” she said.

Jallow explained the Health and Human Development Committee focused on people and the needs within the community – including youth, the elderly, and the disabled. They also received updates on the Youth Development Center, which is still in progress.

Their service in the Youth in Governance program culminates with a community service project.

Go for it

Jallow encouraged Racine County high school students who are nominated to consider applying, even though the process might initially look daunting.

“It’s really about putting yourself out there,” she said.

Reddy also encouraged interested high school students to pursue Youth in Governance because it is such a unique leadership opportunity.

“I would just say apply,” Reddy said. “There’s no harm in applying.”

The Racine County Board partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension-Racine County staff to facilitate the Youth in Governance program.