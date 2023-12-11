RACINE COUNTY — UW-Extension Racine County has been awarded the 2023-24 Sparks grant from the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities (WI-BPDD).

Through this awarded grant, UW-Extension Racine County will create a project that will target youth — both able-bodied and disabled — to host a community conversation.

This conversation will help those involved to understand the needs of disabled people in the community. This will be an opportunity for youth with disabilities to be more included in their schools and community because of the awarded grant.

UW-Extension receives grant

The purpose of the Sparks grants is to provide people with disabilities with more social and meaningful connections. Additionally, the grants work to help organizations understand how to offer and implement more inclusive programs.

These grants are provided through WI-BPDD, which is charged under the Federal Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act with advocacy, capacity building and systems change to improve self-determination, independence, productivity, integration, and inclusion in all facets of community life for people with developmental disabilities.

Ultimately, the Sparks grant encourages community members to get to know someone with a disability and improve overall attitudes about people with disabilities.

“People with disabilities have a lot to offer their communities, but they don’t feel included. These grants are meant to find intentional ways for individuals and organizations to facilitate better connections,” said Beth Swedeen, BPDD Executive Director. “These projects will put in motion opportunities for people with disabilities and the larger community to get to know each other and discover they have a lot in common.”

These awarded grants are anywhere from $500 to $5,000 and are funded by the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities.

UW-Extension project to come

UW-Extension Racine County will use the funding from the Spark grant to plan a community conversation. – Credit: UW Extension Racine County website

Through the project, a diverse group of middle and high school students with and without disabilities will plan a community conversation designed to highlight what is working well in Racine County. The conversation will help to develop ideas on how to expand the opportunities for youth with disabilities. The idea is to gain information that will be used to make more inclusive spaces in local schools and the community.

The committee for the project will be supported by the Youth Development Educator for UW-Extension to ensure the youth are taking the lead in planning and hosting the conversation.

“We hope through this project, youth will feel more connected to Racine County, feel a new sense of empowerment, and a new sense of hope for the future of their community,” said Maria Gaytan-Martinez, Youth Development Educator. “The community conversation will challenge the community to reflect on what inclusion should look like and dig deep into the strengths and areas of improvement in our community.”

Get connected

More information and updates can be found on the UW Extension Racine County website and Facebook page.

Additionally, more about Wisconsin BPDD is available online including resources and how to get involved with the organization.