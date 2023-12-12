UNION GROVE — The lumbar yard at the Village of Union Grove Village Square has 10 free trees available for anyone in need of a Christmas tree, thanks to the Union Grove Kiwanis Club.
Each holiday season, the Union Grove Kiwanis Club sells trees as a fundraiser. The money made from the tree sales go back into the community.
This year, after numerous weekends of selling these evergreens, they are now available for anyone interested for free.
Trees are self-serve
If visiting the lumbar yard know that getting a tree is self serve, and they are first come, first served as well.
The count of 10 trees was an update provided at 2 p.m. today. To learn more about the Union Grove Kiwanis Club visit their Facebook page.
