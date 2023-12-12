RACINE — Two well-loved businesses in Racine are shutting their doors.

Dewey’s Restaurant And Sports Bar and George’s Tavern are putting an end to their operations just before 2024.

Two Racine staples shut their doors before 2024

Dewey’s Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, more commonly known as “Dewey’s” will stop operating on Dec. 31, according to a Dec. 7 Facebook post made by owners Dan “Dewey” and Geri DuMont. The establishment, located at 600 Main St., has been a spot for grabbing good grub and watching any and every sporting event on TV. Locals have loved their drinks and being immersed in what the owners have coined their business as “your Wisconsin sports headquarters” over the years.

The announcement of their retirement from business was a bittersweet moment for Racine.

Countless patrons left heartfelt messages for the owners, in the comments section of the post announcing their closure.

One commenter called the business a staple in the community, another shared how thankful they were for the memories, and others expressed how Dewey’s was their go-to spot whether they were locals to Racine or just frequented the area.

The Downtown Racine Corporation reposted the post originally made by Dewey’s and added the following sentiment:

“A Heartfelt Farewell to Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar: A True Downtown Legacy. It is with mixed emotions that we bid farewell to (the DuMonts) as they embark on their well-deserved retirement journey, we can’t help but feel a profound sadness as we witness the closure of such a pivotal and cherished business in #DowntownRacine.”

The DuMont family started what many believe is a must-have business in Downtown Racine.

“Moving forward, our hope is for someone to buy our business and continue what we started. To do this, they will need your support and your continued support of the downtown merchants and businesses. Racine has been and will always be our home, and we want nothing more than to see our downtown thrive to all of its potential,” expressed the family in their post.

George’s Tavern

Additionally, George’s Tavern, also known as “George’s” by the regulars, announced their closure via Facebook on Nov. 17. The Gibson family has been serving up a good time for many locals and visitors at 1201 N. Main St. in Racine since 2015 when they purchased it from David Popoff, according to news archives. This spot has prided itself on its neighborly charm, great food and drinks. The establishment also has operated as a place for people to gather and bond over friendly drinks and live music. According to their Facebook page, the business was established in 1946. While not always owned by Gary, Sherry and Michael Gibson, George’s has always been a special spot in Racine.

Just like Dewey’s, the post made by George’s that announced the closure received an overwhelming amount of reactions from the community.

George’s Tavern has been a source of live local music performances for years. – Credit: George's Tavern Facebook page

Following the announcement, Racine’s fellow business owners expressed their opinions online.

“This is crushing news to Racine! George’s has been a music staple in Racine for decades,” said JJ McAuliffe, owner of McAuliffe’s Pub.

Owner of Hot Shop Glass and Alder Amanda Paffrath commented, “Sad news indeed—-wish you all the best in your next adventures.”

One patron called the spot a second home, another noted how they provided much more to the community than just food, drinks, and music, while many wished them well.

Bittersweet farewells

The overall consensus for both businesses is that these establishments have been deeply loved and their closures are bittersweet.

The Racine County Eye extends a heartfelt thank you to both businesses for their contributions to the community as local establishments and wishes the owners well in their next endeavors.