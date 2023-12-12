MOUNT PLEASANT — A 30-year-old Kenosha man faces four criminal charges, including two felonies, after his arrest for retail theft late last month.

Darrin Farris remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond. Farris is charged with two felony counts of retail theft, which each carry a maximum prison term of three years, six months and a fine of $10,000.

Farris also faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The criminal complaint: Retail theft at Kohl’s Department Store

A Mount Pleasant Police officer responded to Kohl’s, 5500 Washington Ave., for a reported retail theft. The store’s loss prevention officer reported that an unknown female had been seen entering the store, placing items into a shopping cart and then leaving with the cart inside.

The officer then observed who later was identified as Farris enter the store and take possession of the shopping cart. He was seen walking through the store and exiting through the west entrance without purchasing the items.

Farris then placed the entire shopping cart with the contents into the back seat of a vehicle. The total value of the items was listed at $1,083.

The next day, Farris returned to the store, and employees called the police. When an officer arrived, he observed the defendant exit the east doors, and then into the parking lot, where Farris eventually was taken into custody.

During a search, police found two glass pipes in the defendant’s possession.

An employee stated he watched Farris select several items and put them in a cart, then exit again without paying. The total value of items was listed at $534.22, which led to the second felony charge.

Farris is charged as a repeat offender on all four counts. He was convicted in 2020 in Kenosha County of felony battery and false imprisonment.

Farris is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Jan. 4, for a 9 a.m. status conference.