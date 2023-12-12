RACINE COUNTY — A traffic stop for a suspended vehicle registration on Dec. 5 led to a pair of criminal charges filed last week against a 32-year-old Milwaukee man.

Ryan Helm is charged with two misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, which each carry a possible nine months in the county jail and a $10,000 fine.

Helm is free from custody on a $500 signature bond.

The criminal complaint: Concealed weapons found during traffic stop

A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office stopped Helm’s vehicle for the suspended registration offense. It was then determined that Helm had an active warrant for his arrest out of Walworth County.

Helm stated there were no drugs, weapons or alcohol in the vehicle. Police removed him from the car and placed him in handcuffs, and at that time, he stated he had weapons in his possession.

Police found a black, 150-mm fixed-blade knife clipped to the inside of his pocket. The knife was concealed underneath his coat and inside the pocket. Police also recovered a silver, 90-mm fixed-blade knife concealed in the front left pocket of Helm’s jeans.

Court records show that Helm has previous felony convictions for burglary as a party to a crime in 2010 in Waukesha County, bail jumping in 2010 in Washington County and for making a bomb scare in 2013 in Waukesha County.

Helm is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on March 5, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.