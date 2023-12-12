The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents will meet on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing fight over funding after the regents voted to reject a deal with Republican legislators that would have traded money for concessions on diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The deal negotiated by Republicans and UW System President Jay Rothman came after Republican lawmakers targeted DEI efforts by withholding money from the system for months. The UW System Board of Regents voted 9-8 on Saturday during an emergency meeting to reject the deal after Democrats, UW students and staff protested the changes it would have made to DEI programs.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said on Monday that there is a “zero chance” he will negotiate further on the deal.

“I will do everything in my power to make sure that we either enforce this deal or we wait until the next budget to talk about it again,” Vos said on WISN. “We are not going to give the raises, we are not going to approve these new building programs. We are not going to approve the new money for the university.”

Under the offered deal, the UW System would have “reimagined” DEI by freezing the number of DEI positions and over two academic years realigning a third of those positions to focus not on historically marginalized groups but on academic and student success more broadly.

In exchange, Republican lawmakers were going to release pay raises that were initially approved during the budget cycle, restore $32 million in funding that was cut from the UW System budget by Republicans as a way of cutting DEI efforts on campuses and approve funding for the highly sought new engineering building at UW-Madison and other infrastructure projects.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu echoed Vos’ comments, saying in a statement on Monday that the deal was the Legislature’s “last and best offer.”

“Enumerating a new engineering building at UW-Madison and providing hardworking UW employees with inflationary wage increases is good for the university system and good for the state,” LeMahieu said. “The Board of Regents should reconsider their vote; stop prioritizing woke liberal ideology over student achievement, and make the right decision on behalf of the University System and the state.”

Students and staff of the UW System, meanwhile, have said the deal is still not fair and could harm students.

Jon Shelton, a UW-Green Bay professor and AFT-Wisconsin vice president of higher education, said that an approval of the deal would have set the UW System on a “deeply problematic” path.

“This is something that should have never even been negotiated,” Shelton said. “These are things that the Legislature already agreed to and to use a procedural maneuver to hold them over our heads now in order to damage the resources that are available to our students puts everybody who works in the UW System… in kind of a no-win situation.”

He said most AFT members were supportive of the Regents’ decision to reject the deal.

“If we have to make a choice, we would rather see our students have the resources they need than to get the cost of living adjustment that we’re entitled to,” Shelton told the Wisconsin Examiner on Monday.

Shelton said the funding is still desperately needed for the UW but the problem is that the Legislature came into the negotiations with a politicized agenda. He said he wasn’t surprised that Vos would decline to negotiate any further.

“The idea of holding up these cost of living adjustments, which, again, the Legislature already supported, is a deeply disturbing departure from democratic norms in our state,” Shelton said. “What our members are hopeful of is that Gov. Evers’ lawsuit to force [Joint Committee on Employment Relations] JCOER to actually allocate the funding that the Legislature has already agreed to, that that lawsuit will be successful.”

UW System employees were purposefully left out of the committee’s recent approval of a 4% raise and 2% raise that were given to all Wisconsin public employees.

The pay raises are now the subject of a lawsuit filed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers against Republican legislators in October over several “legislative vetoes.” Evers argues in the suit that the actions to certain funds or administrative policies by lawmakers are a violation of the Wisconsin Constitution’s separation of powers. In addition to the pay raises, the lawsuit cites blocking conservation projects approved under the state’s Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program; and blocking updates to the state’s commercial building code and blocking a ban on conversion therapy under the ethics codes of social workers, therapists and counselors.

Regents are scheduled to confer with legal counsel about the case during a special meeting on Tuesday.

UW System students left out

MGR Govindarajan, a UW-Madison student and an alder on the Madison City Common Council, told the Wisconsin Examiner that he was most disappointed that the deal came about without any real input from UW System students. He said he didn’t think the negotiations were done in good faith, and that any future negotiations by lawmakers and the UW System must include students, especially students of color, for it to be viable.

Govindarajan said the bargaining chips that were used, including the engineering building for which he advocated for the last two and a half years, are desperately needed by the UW System, but that it would have come “at the expense of students feeling welcomed and belonging here.”

“If you ask any student of color on this campus, there is a 95% chance that they feel like they don’t want to be here for years, and they want to just get out because this is not a place that they feel welcomed.”

Shelton said that it’s tragic that the needs of UW System campuses aren’t being met due to Republicans’ political agenda against DEI.

“If Vos just came to our campuses and saw what was happening in good faith, he wouldn’t be opposed to DEI,” Shelton said. “It’s having a space for our LGBTQ students to congregate and know that they’re going to be safe from microaggressions. It’s a prayer room for our Somali students. It’s basic things that students need to be successful because our student population is diverse.”

He added that the amount that is currently being spent on UW campuses is probably “not even close to enough because our students have lots of needs.”

Several of the Regents who voted against the proposal told personal stories about discrimination while considering the implications of the deal.

Senate President Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) suggested on Monday that regents could face consequences due to their votes against the plan.

“It’s good to know before their upcoming Senate confirmation votes that several Regents chose their sacred ideology over getting our students ready for their careers,” Kapenga said on social media. He called DEI an “ineffective, divisive, and bigoted” ideology that “promotes racism instead of equal access to affordable, quality education for Wisconsin residents.”

The Regents who voted against the deal, including Karen Walsh, Amy Bogost, Angela Adams, Evan Brenkus, Edmund Manydeeds, John Miller, Joan Prince, Jennifer Staton and Dana Wachs, were appointed by Evers.

Only Walsh and Manydeeds have been approved by the full body.

The Senate Colleges and Universities committee voted in November to approve eight of Evers’ Board of Regents appointees including Adams, Brenkus, Prince and Staton but they still need to be approved by the full Senate. The committee has not voted on Miller, Bogost and Wachs.

by Baylor Spears, Wisconsin Examiner

December 12, 2023