RACINE — A purchase of a comforter on Facebook on Nov. 27 quickly turned into an alleged armed robbery situation and a felony charge filed against a 32-year-old Racine man.

Ismet Ameti is charged with felony robbery with a threat of force as a repeat-offender, which carries a possible maximum prison term of 15 years and a $50,000 fine.

Ameti, who also faces a misdemeanor charge of “take and drive a vehicle without owner’s consent,” remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: Facebook transaction turns into alleged armed robbery

Racine Police were dispatched to the 600 block of 8th Street, where they spoke with the victim. The woman stated she was in the area to meet the seller, who had posted it on Facebook.

The woman said she met the person in front a residence on Grand Avenue, and he said he had the comforter nearby. The woman allowed the man to get into her vehicle, and he told her to drive around the corner and park on 8th Street right behind a vehicle.

Right before dispatch received the call for the robbery, another call came in from a man, who reported he left his vehicle running in the 500 block of 9th Street and it was missing. He stated he had left it running to charge the vehicle.

While the man was talking to officers, dispatch reported the vehicle was located around the block, the same one the original victim had parked behind. That victim stated as soon as she parked, the suspect, later identified as Ameti, allegedly grabbed her purse and said, “Don’t do anything. Give me all your (expletive) money.”

The woman told the suspect all her money was in her purse, and he then allegedly said he would shoot her. He then left her vehicle with her purse. As the woman spoke to police, the suspect returned and put her purse, without the money and cards in it, on the trunk of her vehicle, the complaint states.

Police developed the defendant as a suspect and showed the woman a photo array. She was able to positively identify Ameti as the person who robbed her. Police later recovered surveillance footage that showed the stolen vehicle arrive in the 800 block of 8th Street and a person who matched the defendant’s description exited.

When police stopped Ameti in a vehicle on Nov. 29, he was wearing the same clothing as the person who had exited the stolen vehicle and robbed the woman. He denied he had been in Racine when the incident happened and said he was in Illinois, but he couldn’t give a specific location.

Criminal court records show a felony conviction for two counts of manufacturing/delivering heroin in Racine County in 2021, which make him a repeat offender.

Ameti is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Jan. 25, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.