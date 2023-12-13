RACINE — Donation totals for the 17th annual Blank-Fest Wisconsin have been tallied up.
The collection event, which is a benefit for multiple area homeless assistance organizations, saw one of its best years yet, according to organizers.
Heading up the event is the owner of McAuliffe’s Pub, JJ McAuliffe, and local personality Ron Purtee.
Blank-Fest Wisconsin features three days of live music at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Mount Pleasant.
This year, Hey Muchacho, Would You Kindly, That Honey, Josh Krug, Shameless Place, and Ian Gould took the stage and brought patrons in the doors this past weekend.
“It was just very overwhelming to see the amount of support for the community,” said Purtee.
Helping the homeless
The idea behind the event is simple: admission to the event is a donation that goes to help those in need. Attendees are met with a good time and tunes.
This year’s event will impact numerous organizations including:
“It’s really about need and we had enough to make sure everyone who needed would get what they needed,” said Purtee.
Blank-Fest collection totals
“The sheer volume of the donations was amazing,” said Purtee.
The following donations came in thanks to the event and Racine community:
- 456 clothing items
- 31 sleeping bags
- 92 hand warmers
- 150 pounds (estimate) toiletries
- 225 blankets
- 9 comforters
- $1,759 cash donations.
Clothing items included socks, hats, coats, pants, gloves, mittens, scarfs, shoes/boots, and sweaters.
“I hope for a day that we don’t have to do this but until then, we will try our hardest to go above and beyond. This was one of our biggest years by far,” said the organizer.
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.