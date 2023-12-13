RACINE — Donation totals for the 17th annual Blank-Fest Wisconsin have been tallied up.

The collection event, which is a benefit for multiple area homeless assistance organizations, saw one of its best years yet, according to organizers.

Ron Purtee and JJ McAuliffe – Submitted photo Heading up the event is the owner of McAuliffe’s Pub, JJ McAuliffe, and local personality Ron Purtee. Blank-Fest Wisconsin features three days of live music at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Mount Pleasant.

This year, Hey Muchacho, Would You Kindly, That Honey, Josh Krug, Shameless Place, and Ian Gould took the stage and brought patrons in the doors this past weekend.

“It was just very overwhelming to see the amount of support for the community,” said Purtee.

Shameless Place performs at the 17th annual Blank-Fest held at McAuliffe’s Pub in Mount Pleasant, Wis. – Credit: Blank-Fest

Helping the homeless

The idea behind the event is simple: admission to the event is a donation that goes to help those in need. Attendees are met with a good time and tunes.

“It’s really about need and we had enough to make sure everyone who needed would get what they needed,” said Purtee.

Blank-Fest collection totals

“The sheer volume of the donations was amazing,” said Purtee.

The following donations came in thanks to the event and Racine community: 456 clothing items

31 sleeping bags

92 hand warmers

150 pounds (estimate) toiletries

225 blankets

9 comforters

$1,759 cash donations. Along with the clothing and warming gear, over 150 pounds of toiletries and over $1,700 in cash was donated making this one of the best years for donations in the festival’s history. – Credit: JJ McAuliffe