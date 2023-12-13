RACINE COUNTY — With every ring there’s a difference made this holiday season through The Salvation Army of Racine.

The sound of Christmas includes the chimes coming from bell ringers who participated in The Red Kettle Campaign raising essential funds for the community on Dec. 9.

This past weekend, donors rallied together to give back on “Fisk Johnson Match Day,” where the Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson matched donations to help make the impact even more grand. Johnson provided a 2x match on all Racine-area donations.

The totals

The final number for Johnson’s match was $61,600.82. In total, when including his match, the Red Kettles in Racine took in more than $92,401.23 from the all over community.

These funds support The Salvation Army services and programs in Racine County.

Racine’s Red Kettle Campaign

The Red Kettle Campaign, which is one of the primary fundraising efforts of The Salvation Army, raises much-needed funds for support in communities across America.

The overall fundraising goal for The Salvation Army of Racine’s Red Kettle Campaign is $345,000.

Johnson’s giving doubles donations

“Fisk’s match is an incredible gift and display of generosity. These funds will be used to resource and support families and individuals who may be experiencing crisis, difficulty, or hardship at any moment. Plus, services such as emergency disaster assistance, rental assistance, food pantry, The Healthy Kids Diner, and Weekend Backpack Program, will be sustainable for another year. At the end of 2023, The Salvation Army of Racine will have served approximately 45,000 individuals,” said Edward Williams, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army of Racine.

For every $1 donated at the kettles, Johnson is donated an additional $2 to The Salvation Army of Racine. Saturday marked Fisk’s fourth consecutive and fifth overall time matching donation. “The holidays are a time of giving and remind us that many in our hometown need help,” said Johnson on Facebook. Fisk was present at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., ringing in an impact.

“Every year I am inspired by the community’s support for The Salvation Army of Racine. Donations can go a long way toward providing food, clothing, and assistance to those who need it,” said Johnson.

Donations make a year-long impact

The simplicity of ringing a bell outside of a storefront in Racine County, or the ease of dropping a few bucks into a red kettle, has made a grand impact this holiday season.

This generosity will continue to positivity impact Racine County throughout 2024.

“Due to Fisk’s generosity, The Salvation Army of Racine can look forward to another year of serving and supporting the Racine community without interruptions to our programs and service. A heartfelt thanks goes out to Fisk, for his continued support of The Salvation Army and for joining in our efforts in meeting the needs of our community,” said Williams.

