LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Recently, The Journal Times and the Racine (County) Eye published articles regarding the retirement of Judge Mark F. Nielsen from the bench. It was unfortunate that neither publication asked for comment by his fellow members of the judiciary. I am hopeful that this comment will correct that oversight.

Mark Nielsen, Racine County Circuit Court – Credit: Ballotpedia

Judge Nielsen was a Racine product. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and then Harvard Law School. He was and is a true intellectual who was a valuable resource on the law and trial practice to the judiciary. Throughout his years in private practice and years on the bench, he routinely gave his time and talent in presenting at seminars for lawyers and judges, especially on the subject of evidence. His presentations and attendant materials are found on nearly every trial judge’s bench as a ready resource to this day.

He came to the bench after a very successful career as a criminal defense lawyer, one who was always looked fondly upon by my former law partner, Martin I. Hanson, and shared his wealth of knowledge regarding trial practice with young lawyers appearing before him. He served the citizens of Wisconsin with kindness, patience, and understanding. His opinions, either written or oral, were well thought out, logical, and legally accurate. He impartially administered justice based on the facts and law. His presence and his intellect will be missed.

Honorable Eugene A. Gasiorkiewicz

Racine Circuit Court Branch 2