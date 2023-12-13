RACINE — The Racine office of the Wisconsin State Public Defender (SPD), currently at 420 Sixth St., will be moving to different, leased space in Downtown Racine the week of Dec. 17.

Workers remove the metal sign from the current Racine office of the Wisconsin State Public Defender (SPD), 420 Sixth St., on Dec. 7. The office is moving to the former Journal Times building, 212 Fourth St., the week of December 18. – Credit: Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Adam Plotkin, Wisconsin SPD spokesperson, said the move to the second floor of the former Journal Times building, 212 Fourth St., is expected to take place next Tuesday (Dec. 19). All of the Racine SPD office phone numbers will remain the same. The office’s general number is 262-638-7530.

The office’s move has been in the works for several months because additional room was needed for the staff size, he said. The SPD’s Racine office has 12 attorneys and nine support staff. The SPD serves qualified defendants who are unable to afford legal representation.

Plotkin noted that the new location is also somewhat closer to the Racine County Courthouse.

Long-time newspaper building

The Fourth Street location to be used by the Racine State Public Defender’s office was constructed in 1924 as offices and a printing plant for the Racine Journal Times daily newspaper. The two-story brick building has about 66,000 square feet and covers approximately a half-block.

The newspaper’s owner, Lee Enterprises, announced plans to move its printing and production facilities to Indiana in 2019 and put the property up for sale later that year. The building was purchased in early 2020 by Recon, a New Berlin-based dealer of new and used office furniture.

Recon uses a portion of the building for warehousing and rents the remaining footage as office and professional space. Some Journal Times newsroom and advertising personnel are based in rented space in a portion of the building.

About the Wisconsin Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office

The Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office provides legal representation for persons who are accused of crimes or are defendants in certain specified civil matters, and who meet statutory financial eligibility criteria.

The SPD was created by statute in 1965 and became an independent state agency in 1977. The SPD has offices in 40 locations covering all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

For more information visit: https://www.wispd.gov/.