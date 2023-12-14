RACINE — A 51-year-old Mount Pleasant man with a criminal record that dates back to 1992 now faces four new charges, including a felony for his sixth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense after a single-car crash Nov. 7 in Racine.

In addition to the felony OWI charge, which carries a maximum possible prison term of 10 years and a $25,000 fine, Anthony Brown faces felony charges of possession of cocaine and possession of THC, along with a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed knife.

The two other felonies each carry possible prison terms of three years, six months and a $10,000 fine. When added to the OWI charge, Brown faces 17 years in prison.

Brown remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $,1500 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: Felony OWI, drug charges follow single-car crash

Police responded to the area of 19th Street and Deane Boulevard for a report of a single car that had crashed into a pole. The officer spoke with Brown, who stated he was eastbound on 19th Street while crossing Deane Boulevard, when an animal ran across the road.

Brown stated he swerved to avoid the animal, which caused him to hit the pole, drive through a yard and hit a fence.

While he spoke with Brown, the officer observed his eyes were “glossy, and he could smell the odor of intoxicants from Brown’s breath.” Dispatch advised that Brown’s license was suspended because of his previous OWI convictions.

Brown admitted he had drank alcohol that night, but stated it had nothing to do with the accident, the complaint states.

Police searched Brown’s vehicle and located a clear baggie with what later tested positive for 4.9 grams of THC. Inside his coat pocket, the officer found two small plastic baggies that tested positive for 1 gram of cocaine.

Brown admitted he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

Police also found six total cell phones, four in Brown’s car and two in his possession, along with a folding pocket knife that was concealed inside the pocket of the driver’s side door.

Results of a legal blood draw to determine Brown’s level of intoxication are pending.

Criminal court records show Brown’s first conviction in 1992 for misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer in Racine County. He also has felony convictions for third-degree sexual assault in 1993 in Racine County, escape in 2003 in Waukesha County, violating the sex offender registry in 2005 in Racine County, three drug-related convictions in 2006 and two in 2010 in Racine County and one for bail jumping in 2010 in Racine County.

Brown has previous drunken driving/OWI convictions in 1995 and 1998 in Racine County, 2002 in Waukesha County, and 2002 and 2006 in Kenosha County.

Brown is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Dec. 21, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.