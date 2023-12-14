Obituary for Billy Clay Boyd

June 29, 1955 – November 28, 2023

Billy Clay Boyd, a vibrant soul, departed from this world on Nov. 28, 2023, at Ascension All Saints in Racine, leaving behind a legacy filled with love, laughter and enduring memories.

Born June 29, 1955, in Ripley, Miss., to Jimmy and Zenola Boyd, Billy’s journey began with the foundation of family. In 1957, the Boyds relocated to Chicago in pursuit of better opportunities, setting the stage for a life of growth, achievement, hard work and love.

Billy’s academic journey led him to graduate from Carl Schurz High School in Chicago in 1973. From childhood, Billy showcased his natural athleticism, a talent that opened doors for him to pursue higher education. With a passion for running and an innate sense of humor, Billy carved a unique path in life.

His zest for life was expressed through his love for dance, a keen sense of style, and an appreciation for great-smelling cologne. Family was at the heart of his joy, and he cherished every moment spent with his loved ones.

Billy’s professional journey spanned nearly 40 years as a skilled journeyman at Chrysler, where his dedication and hard work earned him the respect of colleagues. He retired in 2009, leaving behind a legacy of excellence.

However, it was Billy’s role as a comedian that endeared him to many. His sense of humor, particularly his imitations of church services, had the power to bring tears of laughter to anyone fortunate enough to be in his company.

Billy Clay Boyd leaves behind a vast network of love. He is survived by his daughter, Jasmine (Elroy) Holmes; son, Maurice (Michelle) Hicks; the mother of his children, Zenobia Hicks-Boyd; sisters, Onnie Caldwell, Geraldine Griffin, Johnnie Ruth (Frank) Fortier, and Bobbie Boyd, all of Chicago; brother, Curtis Boyd of Chicago.

He is also survived by grandchildren, DeAntray Hicks, Shardre Brown, LaShauna McPhearson, Devante Ratliff, Jaguar Davis, Dre-Kearra Hicks, Toneisha Johnson, Saverio Parker, Deyonce Hicks, Layanna Hicks, Diamond Curtis, A’Legacy Davis, Dallas Derring, Candace Gill, and Caroline Gill, Maurissa Hicks, Jaeda Holmes, and Jordyan Holmes; Connor Schacht, Kamary Hicks, Marcus Carpenter, and Evander Holmes; dear friend, Dyan Boyd; sister-in-law Irma Boyd; and special friends, Larry Foster, Ezra Hicks, Minister Stanley Washington, John Simmons and Berlin Funderburg.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Zenola Boyd; son, Andre Hicks; brothers, James Boyd and Charles Boyd Sr.; and sisters, Justine Johnson, Eloise Boyd, and Lavora Johnson.

As we bid farewell to Billy Clay Boyd, we acknowledge that his absence will be felt deeply by more than just his children and family. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service celebrating his life and Homegoing will take place at 11 a.m. His interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Obituary and photo of Billy Clay Boyd courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.