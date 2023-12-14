Obituary for Bryan Lee Prochnow

June 15, 1973 – December 11, 2023

Bryan Lee Prochnow, 50, passed away on Dec. 11, 2023, in Racine. Bryan was born on June 15, 1973, to June Karen Prochnow (née Wallace) and Wayne Arthur Prochnow. Bryan grew up in Union Grove with his sisters, Michelle Lynne Adasiak (née Prochnow) and Debra June Prochnow.

Bryan worked for several years at Gleason Redi-Mix. He enjoyed shooting pool, bowling, watching Marvel movies with his children, riding motorcycles, and going for long drives. He was a mechanic that took after his dad rebuilding cars and doing body work.

He was always willing to help those around him with his knowledge and skills. Those who knew him knew he had a sarcastic sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family. Bryan will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his mother, June; his wife, Marcy Sue Prochnow (née Turner); daughters, Alexandra Marie Prochnow Ferguson and Bryanna Sue Prochnow; son, Turner Lee Prochnow; and grandsons, Noah Leonard Ferguson and Ryder Martin Ferguson.

Bryan was predeceased by his father, Wayne.

Services

Bryan requested a celebration of life be held in his honor. We request that all of Bryan’s loved ones join us in celebrating his life at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the VFW, 820 Main St.

