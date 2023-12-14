Obituary for Carol Jean Pope

July 19, 1928 – December 1, 2023

Mrs. Carol Jean Pope (née Negley), after a long struggle with vascular dementia and the aftermath of crippling strokes, died peacefully in the arms of Jesus on Dec. 1 at the home of her son Nathan, at the age of 95.

Carol Jean Pope

Known all her life as “Jean,” she was born in rural Crivitz on July 19, 1928, to Carl and Hannah Negley in a log cabin constructed by her father and grandfather. Jean’s father Carl came from Indianapolis; once a 16-year-old cavalryman who served under Gen. Pershing in Mexico, Carl later became the Crivitz town electrician.

Jean’s mother Hannah immigrated from Switzerland to teach in a one-room schoolhouse near Newton Lakes, and there she met Carl (who served on the school board). Jean would later walk a mile through the woods to that schoolhouse, sometimes having to shelter her younger siblings from the occasional bear that ventured on their path.

Jean was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Crivitz, where later the young bachelor pastor from Milwaukee, Reinhart J. Pope, would fall under her spell, and the two would marry on Aug. 8, 1948. She was 20, and he was 30. Reinhart and Jean celebrated their Golden Anniversary in 1998, and then Reinhart died that year on Dec. 3.

Born to Jean and Reinhart in Crivitz were sons Nathan and Randolph. In 1951, the young family moved to Racine, where Reinhart became pastor of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Villa Street and where the youngest son James was born.

There, Jean served in many roles and offices as the Pastor’s Wife (representing her husband and church)—in the Senior Choir, the Sunday and Vacation Bible Schools, the German and English Ladies Aid, and later the combined Ladies Aid, the Christian Parent-Teacher Association, the Friendship Society, the Mary Mission Circle, the Joint-Mission Society, the Racine Lutheran High School Ladies Guild, the Wis./Mo. Synods Pastors-Teachers Club, the A.A.L Branch, the Wise Penny Thrift Store, and for almost 40 years leading the Sewing Circle, which she founded and that funded many Lutheran missions.

As a young grandmother in the 1980s, she discovered swimming and became a Merry Mermaid at the YWCA. She traveled extensively with Reinhart to Europe, the Holy Land, and especially Florida. She and Reinhart also created a 40-acre get-away in Crivitz for her expanding family called “Avignon” (with a pine plantation Reinhart and she planted), located coincidentally one mile through the woods from the homestead where she had been born.

Surviving Jean are her sons and daughters-in-law, Nathan and Patrice, Randolph and Barbara, and James and Cathy; grandchildren, Gregory (Jennifer), Melanie (Matthew), Nicholas (Dayana), Natalie (Manny), Jason (Marie), Matthew, Ashley (Alex), and Jeremy (Jaclyn) who also served as pallbearers.

Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Greta, Ana, Clara, Jonah, Abel, Ezra, Esther, Felix, Gideon, Julia, Levi, Lydia, Eleiana, Gavin, Lilé, Lukah, Landyn, and Madilyn; her dear younger sister, Esther Turner; sister-in-law, Bea; many cousins, nieces and nephews, together with many cousins in Switzerland.

Preceding Jean in death are her husband, Reinhart Pope; brothers, George Harvey Negley and Rita, and Carl Leslie Negley II; sisters, Elizabeth Mae Navarro and Pedro, and Marie Ann Negley; her brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Reginald and Patsy Pope; brother-in-law, Chuck Parker; and dear friend from St. John’s Lutheran Church, Audrey L. Schaefer.

Services

Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 at The First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Villa at Eighth Streets, with Pastors John Roekle and Drew Dey officiating. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Officiating at the Graveside committal at Mound Cemetery are Pastors Gregory Pope (her grandson) and Stephen Pope (her nephew).

Memorials to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church are invited.

Jean gives thanks to the almighty Triune God for His eternal salvation; also for His timely blessings, especially—for her care-giver Patty Pope; her church, and Pastors Roekle and Dey; Dr. Robert Gullberg, a servant of the Great Physician; Ascension-at-Home; Compassus Hospice aide Amy and nurses Liz, Hailey, and Nicky; and all her loving family members—for attending to her needs in her old age.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.