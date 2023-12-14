Only four teams remain in the 2023 college volleyball season, and for the fourth time in the past five years, the Wisconsin Badgers are once again in that group.
Before they face off against a very talented Texas team on Dec. 14 in the Final 4, meet the players who helped the Wisconsin volleyball team get here.
#0 Sydney Reed
- Senior
- Libero
- 5’6″
- Glenelg, Maryland
- Transfer from North Carolina
- 2022 and 2023 Academic All-Big Ten, played in seven matches in 2023
#1 Joslyn Boyer
- Graduate student
- Libero
- 5’6″
- Downers Grove, Illinois
- Transfer from Iowa
- 2020, 2022, 2023 Academic All-Big Ten, played in 18 matches in 2023
#3 Saige Damrow
- Freshman
- Libero
- 5’8″
- Howards Grove, Wisconsin
- Ranked No. 2 libero in country by PrepVolleyball out of high school
- Made USA U17 and U18 Training Team in high school
#6 MJ Hammill
- Senior
- Setter
- 6’2″
- Greenwood, Indiana
- 2021, 2022, 2023 Academic All-Big Ten, 2023 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award
- Played in 30 matches averaging over 5 assists per set in 2023
#7 Gabby McCaa
- Graduate student
- Middle Blocker
- 6’3″
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Transfer from Boston College
- Played in 4 games in 2023, recorded her first kill as a Badger against Iowa on Nov. 25
#9 CC Crawford
- Senior
- Middle Blocker
- 6’3″
- Lansing, Kansas
- Transferred from Kansas after Junior year
- 2021 AVCA All-Midwest Region and All-Big 12 Second Team
#10 Devyn Robinson
- Senior
- Middle Blocker/Right Side Hitter
- 6’2″
- Ankeny, Iowa
- Reached 1,000 career kills this year, ranks third on the team in kills per set
- 2020 NCAA Championship All-Tournament, 2020/2022 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2021/2023 Second-Team All-Big Ten
#11 Izzy Ashburn, captain
- Fifth-year graduate student
- Setter
- 5’11”
- Dayton, Minnesota
- 2020, 2021 and 2022 Academic All-Big Ten
- Ranks second on UW career record list with 0.39 service aces per set; ranks second with 158 total aces
#12 Temi Thomas-Ailara
- Fifth-year graduate student
- Outside Hitter
- 6’2″
- Glenwood, Illinois
- Transfer from Northwestern
- 2020, 2021, 2022 First-Team All-Big Ten, undisputed greatest player in Northwestern history
#13 Sarah Franklin
- Senior
- Outside Hitter
- 6’4″
- Lake Worth, Florida
- Transferred from Michigan State after her sophomore year
- 2021 First-Team All-Big Ten at MSU, 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year, 2023 First-Team All-Big Ten
#14 Anna Smrek
- Junior
- Middle Blocker/Right Side Hitter
- 6’9″
- Welland, Ontario
- Tallest woman to ever play for the Badgers. Second on the team in kills per set, second on the team in kill percentage
- MVP of the 2021 NCAA Championship, 2023 First-Team All-Big Ten
#17 Ella Wroebel
- Sophomore
- Outside Hitter
- 6’4″
- Plainfield, Illinois
- Ranked No. 11 in the country by PrepVolleyball out of high school
- Played in nine matches in 2023
#21 Gülce Güçtekin
- Sophomore
- Libero
- 5’5″
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Has only missed three matches in her career
- Ranks second on the team with 2.53 digs per set, and is undoubtedly the emotional spark plug of the team
#22 Julia Orzol
- Junior
- Libero/Outside Hitter
- 6’0″
- Olsztyn, Poland
- First ever Badger signee from Poland
- 2023 NCAA Regional All-Tournament, 2022 AVCA All-Region, 2022 Second-Team All-Big Ten
#52 Carter Booth
- Sophomore
- Middle Blocker
- 6’7″
- Denver, Colorado
- Transferred from Minnesota after freshman year
- 2022, 2023 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2022 Big Ten All-Freshman Team and 2023 NCAA Regional All-Tournament
