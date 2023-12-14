Obituary for Mary Gapko

January 12, 1940 – December 8, 2023

Mary Gapko, 83, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Mary Gapko

Mary was born in Racine on Jan. 12, 1940, to the late Ignatius “Nick” and Bernice (née Homintowski) Sowinski. A graduate of William Horlick High School, she went on to earn her nursing degree.

Mary served our community as a Registered Nurse with St. Mary’s Medical Center for many years. On Feb. 3, 1962, Mary was united in marriage with Harold J. Gapko. Sadly, he died suddenly on March 27, 1970.

Among her interests, Mary enjoyed the great outdoors, knitting, crocheting, gardening, photography, cooking, having lunch with neighbors, spoiling her miniature schnauzer, Molly; making people laugh, and was so very generous about showering family and friends with gifts.

Surviving are her children, Joan Swope and Don (Serena) Gapko; grandchildren, Ashley Swope, Dylan Gapko and Haley Gapko; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Tavares, Karter and Johannah; sister, Marge (Bruce) Berg; brother, Allen (Sue) Sowinski; nieces, nephews, other relatives, special neighbors and friends.

Services

Services honoring Mary’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Celebrant Cheri Neal officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Obituary and photo of Mary Gapko courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.