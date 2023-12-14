A 25-year-old Racine man already faced 12 criminal charges on two separate assault cases when he was arrested late last month.

And now he faces 12 additional charges.

Samuel Salcedo remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a total bond of $1,500 that covers the three cases and 24 total misdemeanor charges.

In the most recent case, Salcedo is charged with nine misdemeanor bail-jumping counts, along with misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Salcedo faces three bail-jumping charges and one theft charge from a Nov. 6 incident, which came on the heels of six bail-jumping charges and one each for battery and disorderly conduct in September.

All totaled, Salcedo faces a maximum possible fine of $222,000 and 177 months in the county jail.

The November criminal complaints: Assault, theft on Racine Street

Racine Police were dispatched Nov. 29 to the 1900 block of Racine Street for a possible assault. They spoke with a woman, who stated she had been physically restrained, assaulted and had her purse damaged by the defendant.

The woman stated that Salcedo threw an unknown item at the back of her head, which caused her pain and left a visible injury – police observed a “golf ball-size” lump on the back of her head and some redness on her left arm.

On Nov. 6, police responded to the same area for a theft report. They spoke with a woman, who stated she had pulled over to the right northbound lane of Racine Street to check her tire pressure, when a male approached from across the street and asked if she needed assistance.

The woman stated she didn’t, and at that time the man told her he is a barber and provided his business card. The woman said her phone was ringing on the front seat of her car, and when she went to answer it, Salcedo allegedly opened the rear passenger door, took her wallet and ran toward 1940 Racine St.

Police were given a description of Salcedo, which matched a booking photo, the complaint states. The woman said her wallet had $160 in cash and various debit/credit cards.

The criminal complaint from the Sept. 26 incident: Assault including closed fists and biting

An officer was dispatched to the Racine Police Department lobby for a report of an assault. The complainant stated that Salcedo had struck her numerous times and bit her. The officer noticed bruising and swelling to several spots on the woman’s face and left ear.

The woman stated, “after several hours of arguments,” Salcedo grabbed her left arm and bit her on the forearm. When she pulled her arm away, the defendant then allegedly began striking her in the face numerous times, then struck her on various parts of her body with a closed fist many times.

Salcedo is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on March 4, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.