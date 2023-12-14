RACINE – The City of Racine achieved a perfect 100 score in the Human Rights Campaign’s annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) for the second year in a row in 2023.

MEI is a nationwide assessment of LGBTQ+ inclusion in municipal law, policy and services. The Human Rights Campaign reviews and rates more than 500 cities throughout the country.

The rainbow Pride Flag flies outside Racine City Hall during June Pride Month. The city recently earned a perfect 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index (MEI). – Credit: Paul Holley

“I am thrilled that the City has received a perfect score of 100 for the second year in a row,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. “We have made dramatic improvements and continue to make progress to ensure the city is more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.”

Racine demonstrated its leadership on equality in recent years by expanding its non-discrimination ordinance, enacting protections against the harmful practice of so-called “conversion therapy,” appointing LGBTQ liaisons in the Mayor’s office and the Racine Police Department, expanding health coverage to trans and nonbinary employees and improving hate crime reporting procedures. MEI noted the city’s similar progress in its 2022 analysis.

The city’s MEI score has increased dramatically since 2018 when it was 41 points. For 2023, Racine again joined Madison and Milwaukee with perfect 100 scores for a second year. The three Wisconsin cities were among 129 in the country to achieve the score of 100 points, a new record.

“When Mayor Mason came into office, the City’s MEI score was 41, and today Racine is on the map as one of the most welcoming cities in the State with a score of 100.” Barb Farrar, LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, said in a news release. “This score symbolizes a commitment to equity that is critical to the future of Racine.”

Rainbow colors were in abundance at Racine Pride Day held last June. The annual event is co-presented by the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin and the City of Racine. – Credit: Paul Holley

Municipal Equality Index scores vary among Wisconsin cities

Elsewhere in Wisconsin, MEI scores varied among major cities.

Kenosha posted a 51 MEI score, unchanged from 2022.

Among other Wisconsin locations and their year-over-year MEI scores were:

Appleton, 97 points; up from 93 points

Green Bay, 96 points, up from 93 points

Oshkosh, 76 points, down from 78 points

About the Human Rights Campaign

Washington D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign describes itself as the country’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LBGTQ+) people. In compiling the MEI for 2023, the organization assessed 506 cities nationwide totaling 92.6 million population. The cities were reviewed on 49 criteria covering citywide non-discrimination protections, policies for municipal employees, city services, law enforcement and each city’s leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

The Human Rights Campaign has been annually compiling the MEI since 2011.

Visit: https://www.hrc.org/ for more information.