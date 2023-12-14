Obituary for Richard Lee Menke, ‘Dick’

April 21, 1941 – December 7, 2023

Richard Lee Menke, “Dick,” 82, passed away Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at the Hospice Alliance House in Pleasant Prairie. He was born in Appleton, Wis., on April 21, 1941, the son of the late Floyd and Josephine (née DeFatte) Menke.

Dick was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. On March 1, 1969, he was united in marriage to Laura Elaine Johnson.

In his earlier career, he was employed for 10 years by DuMore Company, and later as a U.S. Postal Service clerk for 28 years until his retirement in 2003.

Dick had lifelong hobbies that included fishing, woodworking, and cooking and baking. Along with his wife Laura, he prepared and delivered countless meals and treats to family and friends over the years, as well as cooked as a volunteer for the Hospitality Center for six years. Known for his wit and infectious grin, he always had a joke ready to share.

He found comfort in his strong faith, was loved dearly, and will be missed by his wife, Laura of 54 years; daughter, Deborah (John) Monefeldt; son, David (Cindy) Menke; beloved cocker spaniel, Molly; brothers-in-law, James McClure, Gordon (Pat) Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Jeanette; sisters, Beverly (Floyd) Wishau, Marlene VanKampen, and Charlene “Sherry” McClure.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Dick’s life will be held at noon on Dec. 15 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home with Pastor Anson Veenstra officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A private interment with full military honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

A very special thank you to Dr. Robert Gullberg, the 2C staff at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, and the staff at Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.