RACINE COUNTY — An estimated $20,000 is available to nonprofit 501(c)3 or 501(c)6 organizations for the marketing of events and projects through the City of Racine and Visit Racine County’s Special Event Grant Fund.

The goals

The goal of providing this funding is to help fund new events and projects, within the City of Racine, while striving to bring in visitors from outside of the area.

The events to be held should likely encourage overnight stays in the area at a hotel or motel. In addition, the fund utilizes 10% of the total room tax collected by the City of Racine.

The grant is to be used for marketing the event or project outside of the Racine metropolitan

area, per the funders.

Events

If applying, the events should:

Be open to the general public

Non-political in nature

Be held in a venue that is ADA accessible

Conventions and exhibitions (as a component of a convention) and business meetings are not

eligible for funding.

Organizations that were grant recipients in the past may apply, but preference will be given to first-time applicants.

Champions for Racine

The City of Racine and Visit Racine County are seeking to promote Racine’s culture, and specifically promote the lifestyle of residents.

Events that shape Racine’s way of life, including the history of an area, our art, architecture, religions, recreation, sports, and health/fitness will be considered for funding.

Matching grant fund

According to the funder, this is a matching grant fund, which means the organization must, at a minimum, match dollar-for-dollar the amount awarded.

This can be done in either “in-kind” or by cash.

The organization states the “ideal” event will be a first-time event, held over multiple days in the non-summer months, that is likely to attract hundreds of overnight visitors from outside of the area that fill hotel rooms.

Applications available

Applications are available online or at the Visitor Center, 14015 Washington Ave.

All applications must be received by Visit Racine County by noon on Jan. 8, 2024.

Applications can be emailed to cari@visitracinecounty.com or mailed/dropped off at the Visitor Center.

The Review Committee will meet in January and the grants will be announced by the end of the month.

For more information, contact Cari Greving at 262-498-5197 or cari@visitracinecounty.com.