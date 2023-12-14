Obituary for Tashondus Tabu Howard

January 2, 1976 – November 22, 2023

Tashondus Tabu Howard was born on Jan. 2, 1976, in Chicago to Jacquelyn Howard and James Coleman. From birth her smile was infectious and her presence always lit up the room.

Tashondus Tabu Howard

Tabu accepted Christ at the age of 12 years old. Church and the Lord’s word remained a centerpiece of her life. She united with New Omega Baptist Church at the age of 14 under the leadership of Pastor Fred L. Richmond.

Tabu shared her love of God and his word with people, near and far. Her devotion and faith touched the lives of even strangers, as they viewed her heartfelt testimony in the videos she posted. During her time on earth, she led countless people to God, this was her gift.

Tabu loved to help others, which inspired her to further her education in Human Services. She eventually landed her dream job at Racine Unified/Jefferson Lighthouse. She was very proud to work with special needs children and making a difference in their lives. She continued her employment even as she fought her battle.

In 2021, she formed her own LLC after creating her own line of teas that promoted natural healing. Her dedication to helping others and her strength were a sure testament of her unwavering faith.

Tabu enjoyed music, dancing and fashion. She was the definition of a fashionista. She had a style all her own, expressing her spirit with vibrant colors from outfits, to shoes and hairstyles. She used her beautiful mind and creativity to design her own pieces to wear – she even created her own wigs when she had the time. She kept her nails, brows and lashes done. Her oldest daughter even kept her beautified during her hospital stays.

She leaves to mourn her mother, Jacquelyn Williams Maddox; three beautiful daughters, who her world revolved around: Jerica (Fernando) Amezcua, Patricia Coleman (Taijah Murphy), Tyambia Howard (Adonis Malone); grandchildren: Mayela and Marcellino Amezcua; grandmother, Ada Howard; brothers: Quay (Carmelita) Howard, Ormono Howard, Henry (Karin) Brooks, Patrick Coleman, Antoine Coleman, Anthony (Latosha) Coleman; sisters: Maquita Coleman, Sabrina (Andre) Agnew; step-father, Henry Williams; aunts: Mary Cole, Maudella (Robert) Bond, Annette Davis, Diane Kimbrough, Margaret (Robert) Kloss, Dorothy Stevenson, Janice Howard, Sadie Sharperson; uncles: George Howard, Marion Howard, Ronald Kimbrough and Eugene Blanchard.

Tashondus also leaves to cherish her memory her favorite niece, Lamarniqua Howard; special niece, Kitchiana Howard; nephews: Jermaine Perez, Navaris Howard, Antonio Howard, Quay Howard Jr., and Justin Crawford; best friends of over 30 years (sisters): Camille Stamps and Stephanie Dukes; her Makidada (sister) Leslie Davis; very special friend Leslie Richmond; favorite aunt Maudella Bond; favorite best cousin Sylvia Gilliam; best cousin Jessica Woods; cousins: Tamica Howard, Keisha Dawkins and Latronya Kimbrough; bonus daughter Deziyah Carroll; favorite male cousins: Lashon Howard and Tiwan Strong; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Tashondus was preceded in death by her father, James Coleman; step-father, Dwight Maddox; grandad, Jack Howard; uncles: Nathaniel Howard, John Howard, Lamar Cole; auntie Pecola Blanchard and special friends: Cornelius Cobbins, Catrina (Tasha) Bell and Charmain Bell.

Services

Visitation and viewing will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 at New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.

Obituary and photo of Tashondus Tabu Howard courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.