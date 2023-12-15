Obituary for Arthur Earl Davis

July 28, 1932 – November 18, 2023

Arthur Earl Davis, “Art,” of St. John, Ind., 91, passed away Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, carried home by his angels.

Arthur Earl Davis

Art was born July 28, 1932, in Oil City, Pa., spending childhood years wandering the beloved “Davis Ranch.” The oldest of four brothers, he enjoyed exploring nature, fishing, hunting and various boyish antics. Art was a 1950 graduate of Cranberry Township High School, Seneca, Pa., and being tall, was their center basketball player.

Art was proud of his service in the United States Air Force in the Military Police, 1950-1953, receiving a National Defense Service Medal. Upon discharge, he married his beautiful high school sweetheart, Rhea F. Flockerzi Davis (1933–2008), on April 30, 1954, at the Heckathorn United Methodist church in Oil City.

Using the GI Bill, Art attended Tri-State College in Angola, Ind. (currently Triune University), receiving his degree in Chemical Engineering in 1957. Art and Rhea moved to the Lake County, Ind., area after college and lived in Schererville and St. John, Ind.

Art worked as an engineer for Stauffer Chemical Company in Hammond Indiana in the manufacture of herbicides and pesticides for various agricultural crops, and Vitamins Inc., which manufactured vitamin additives for cereal.

Having a strong independent streak, Art never enjoyed being “an employee”. Using his beloved “Blue Turtle” flatbed truck, he started his entrepreneurial business in St. John, as an on-site environmental chemical cleanup, and pallet business.

Art was an avid family genealogist, traveling and collecting extensive details and photos of the Davis family lineage. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Griffith, Ind., for more than 60 years and taught Sunday Bible classes for years.

Art loved country music and had a lovely baritone voice. His creativity included drawing, and carving wood figurines. He enjoyed golfing, square dancing, and motorcycle touring for many years with Rhea. They traveled across the U.S. and Canada together. He was generous, honest and faithful, and loved his family and home.

Arthur Earl Davis is survived by daughter, Cheryl (Curtis) Hunt; son, Eric (Teresa) Davis; daughter, Jennie (Robert) King; six grandchildren: Andrew (Karlin) Davis, Kelly (Mike) McKune, Ryan Hunt, and Elias, Aidan, and Gabriel King; four great-grandchildren: Ethan, Aaron, and Andrea Davis, and Arzella McKune; four brothers: Gordon, Marvin, Earl, and Sam Davis.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhea Flockerzi Davis; and parents, Earl Raymond Davis and Gwendolyn Frisbee Davis.

Services

A memorial service will be planned for 2024, date to be determined, and Art will be buried at Heckathorn United Methodist Church Cemetery, Seneca, Pa.

Art strongly supported our nation’s veterans and the church. Donations in Arthur Earl Davis’ name can be made to the charity of your choice.

Obituary and photo of Arthur Earl Davis courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.