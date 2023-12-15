Obituary for Carolyn I. Marquardt

August 31, 1945 – October 21, 2023

Carolyn I. Marquardt, 78, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in her home.

Carolyn was born in Arkansas on Aug. 31, 1945, to the late Raydene and Ingrid (née Kristiansen) Poole. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and earned her degree in nursing from Gateway Technical College.

In 1990, Carolyn married Donald Marquardt. Sadly, he passed away in 2003. She was employed with St. Catherine’s and Aurora Hospitals as a LPN until her retirement.

In her younger years, Carolyn liked to bowl. She enjoyed reading, cooking, shopping, golfing and spending time with family.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Squires and Amy Tremmel; grandchildren, Wesley (Kristine) Squires, Dawn (Matt) Ferry, Tyler Tremmel and Ian Tremmel; great-grandchildren, JJ and Colton Squires; and her sisters, Eileen (Bob) Grover and Maggie Grevenow.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Melanie Foster.

Services

Private inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park at a later date.

Obituary and photo of Carolyn I. Marquardt courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.