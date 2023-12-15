Obituary for Frank Harry Adamski

August 12, 1950 – December 12, 2023

Frank Harry Adamski, 73, a remarkable soul known for his kind, protective nature, his love of classic cars, classic rock, and knack for mildly inappropriate jokes, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Dec. 12, 2023, surrounded by family.

Born in Milwaukee on Aug. 12, 1950, to the late Frank and Delores (née Bauer) Adamski, his life was a journey of resilience, hard work and deep love. Following his service in the United States Army, he wed his true love, Cheryl. Frank pursued his education at Concordia University and Milwaukee Area Technical College, and was a member of Our Father’s Lutheran Church in Greenfield. His faith and unwavering dedication to his family truly defined him.

As a longtime crane operator at Maynard Steel, Frank was not just a man of steel and muscle cars; he was the heart of his family. When Cheryl fell ill, he transitioned into the role of caregiver, demonstrating a love that knew no bounds. He also shared a special bond with his grandson Josué. Their times together were often ‘sweetened’ by sneaking candy, and enjoying their favorite game shows. A hallmark of Frank’s playful nature was his tradition of creating handmade ‘El Cheapo’ cards, which his daughter will remember fondly as tokens of his loving, silly spirit.

At his senior living residence, ‘Mr. Frank’ became a beloved figure, his warmth and uplifting words enriching the lives of those around him. He was often at the center of activity, whether channeling Johnny Cash during karaoke, engaging in games of cards or dominos, or showcasing his skills in Wii bowling. Known for his mischievous sense of humor, Frank had a unique way of brightening every room he entered.

Frank Harry Adamski now dances to the Blues Brothers in a place free of pain. His legacy of laughter and strength lives on through his daughter, Jennifer (Addam Weirich) Adamski; and his grandson, Josué Torres. Frank also leaves behind his siblings, Bonnie (Mark) Lesperance, Tony Adamski, Vicky (Brian) Rupnick, and John (Ann) Adamski; sister-in-law, Darleen (Edward) Gocha; mother-in-law, Joan Szyba; foster grandson, John Bates, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; and sister, Avis Macias.

Services

Frank Harry Adamski, along with his beloved wife Cheryl, will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. on Dec. 26 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Their urns will be interred together, symbolizing their reunion in eternal rest. Join us as we celebrate a life well-lived, a man well-loved and stories well-told.

A heartfelt thank you goes to the special caregivers and staff at Kenosha Place Senior Living for becoming an extension of the family, and to the ICU team at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha for their compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Frank Harry Adamski courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.