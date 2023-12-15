Obituary for Larry J. Sheppard

February 28, 1956 – December 6, 2023

Larry J. Sheppard, 67, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Dec. 6, 2023.

Larry J. Sheppard

Larry was born in Racine on Feb. 28, 1956, a son of the late Jack J. and Wanda P. (née Przytarski) Sheppard. He was a 1974 graduate of Washington Park High School. Larry was employed with InSinkErator for over 30 years in the Quality Assurance Department.

He enjoyed playing with his grandkids and watching them play sports. He loved watching all sports, especially his Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Cubs. He was an avid gardener, bird and nature watcher and loved spoiling his dogs, Dexter and Missy.

Survivors include his daughters, Linsey M. (Christopher) Webster, Sarah C. (Ryan) Gignac; son, Ryan J. Sheppard; grandchildren, Emily, Annabelle and Christian Webster, Ryder and Lucy Gignac and Kailey and Logan Sheppard; siblings, Teri (Williams) Sheppard, Linda Sheppard, Jackie McAlister, Robert (Eileen) Kunasck, and Patricia Ann Rankin; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, including Antoinette Bergemann, Felix Przytarski and Tom Przytarski.

Larry was preceded in death by his grandmother, Wanda Przytarski.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Private entombment will be held on Dec. 18 at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Larry J. Sheppard courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.