RACINE — A man charged in a fatal hit-and-run was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Justin Moser – Credit: Racine County Jail

Justin Moser, 28, pleaded not guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Douglas K. Lueck, 62, was struck as he crossed Main Street on Nov. 9, 2023, shortly after 8 p.m. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The hit-and-run investigation

There were two witnesses to the incident who told officers they saw the vehicle hit the victim. A third witness told officers she saw the vehicle traveling fast on Main Street, perhaps going about 50 mph, and a fourth witness said she heard a loud noise and saw the vehicle swerve before continuing southbound on Main Street. Afterward, she saw the victim on the ground.

Investigators located a piece of the vehicle at the scene and were able to match it to a 2006-2009 Jeep Commander. They were able to obtain a possible license plate number from surveillance cameras in the area.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators tracked the vehicle to an address on the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue. However, when they went to the address, the defendant’s mother allegedly said only she and her daughter lived at the address and she did not know anyone who drove a red Jeep Commander.

However, investigators located the Jeep at a house down the street from Moser’s mother. According to the complaint, the vehicle was partially covered by a tarp, but the license plate was partially exposed and was the same as Moser’s registered plates, according to the complaint. The front of the Jeep was allegedly damaged and had blood on it.

According to the complaint, the homeowner said Moser’s mother asked if the vehicle could be parked at the home. She also said she knew nothing about a hit-and-run, according to the complaint. Moser’s mother allegedly apologized to the neighbor in a text, saying she did not know what was going on.

Surveillance video from the various places Moser visited the night of the fatal hit and run show him driving around Racine in the Jeep and he appeared to be alone. There did not appear to be any damage to the vehicle in the video taken before the collision. Surveillance video also shows the red Jeep driven by Moser turning onto Main Street, just three blocks from the hit-and-run, at 8:02 p.m., according to the complaint.

A status hearing was scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.