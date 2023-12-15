The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

December 16 – 23

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library news

Holiday Closures

The Racine Public Library Bookmobile will be closed for year-end maintenance Monday, Dec. 18 through Tuesday, Jan. 2. It will resume its school-year schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The Racine Public Library building will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26, reopening on Wednesday, Dec. 27. It will close again on Monday, Jan. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 2 before reopening for its normal hours on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Social services, phone support and chat support will not be available during these closures.

All Ages

Community Matters: Racine Public Library Programs, Tech Help & Social Services

Saturday, Dec. 16 | 11:15 a.m. – Noon | 91.1 FM Racine, Kenosha • Elkhorn 101.7 FM • 103.3 FM Lake Geneva

Shay King, head of business development at the Racine Public Library, joins Marsha Connet on WGTD for a session of Community Matters.

No registration is required.

Drop-In Movies

Wednesday, Dec. 20 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Catch a movie on your next visit to the library! Our staff’s favorite films from a variety of age ranges and genres will be playing for your enjoyment. The film’s title and rating will be posted outside the community room while it’s being played.

No registration is required.

Kids

Coding Classes: Coding Blocks

Saturday, Dec. 16 | Noon – 1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance |Grades K-3

Coding isn’t just about a pageful of text and symbols. You can code even using hands-on tools like physical blocks and games. These methods are fun, easy ways to start learning coding.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, Dec. 16 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Young Writers Guild

Monday, Dec. 18 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 8-18

Writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the storyboard for a graphic novel or the script for a screenplay? No matter your genre, if you’re a writer, you’re invited. Come share your work, gather ideas and hang out with other young writers.

No registration is required.

Preschool & Toddler STEAM Time

Wednesday, Dec. 20 | 11 a.m. – Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Introduce your little ones to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) concepts through fun and interactive activities. Explore a variety of STEAM skills at stations throughout the Innovation Lab, including robotics, simple coding, and more.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Hooks & Needles

Wednesday, Dec. 20 | 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Stop in for a teens-only club for knitters, crocheters, and other fiber artists. Don’t know the crafts, but want to learn? We have extra supplies and will help you get started.

No registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: 3D Printing 101

Wednesday, Dec. 20 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

3D printers can make figurines, tools, fidget toys, useful items and so much more. Come learn how our 3D printers work, from how to pick and print a model to how the machines turn them into real life.

Registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, Dec. 21 | 6 – 7 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about books, movies, TV shows and more.

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Dec. 18 | 1-3 p.m. | Every Monday | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Continuing Education Resources with the Education Opportunity Center

Tuesday, Dec. 19 | 3 – 6 p.m. | Third Tuesday of every month | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Continuing your education is a big choice, and we’re here to help make it easier. Stop in to visit with the Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) for free guidance and information on how you can make continuing education work for you.

No registration is required.

Driver’s License Reinstatement Clinic with LIFT WI

Tuesday, Dec. 19 | 3 – 6 p.m. | Study Rooms 4 & 5

Work with an attorney from LIFT WI to reinstate your driver’s license. Registration is required — visit TinyURL.com/LIFTWIRacineClinic to book your 30-minute slot. To learn more, call 608-305-4829 or email Info@LIFTWisconsin.org.

Registration is required.

Computer Basics: Internet Search Tricks

Tuesday, Dec. 19 | 6 – 7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

What’s the best way to use a search engine like Google to find your way around the internet? We’ll show you how to phrase your search for the best results and what search engines can do for you.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Dec. 20 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Every Wednesday | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years of residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly renovated space!