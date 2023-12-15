The Racine Roundup took place at the TMJ4 studio on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Dec. 14.

This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim along with editor Loren Lamoreaux.

This week, the Racine Roundup continued on with all things merry and bright. The segment shared details about a recent benefit helping to keep the homeless and those in need, warm

Blank-Fest Wisconsin's totals Last weekend, attendees at Blank-Fest Wisconsin rallied together to help the homeless and organizations supporting these individuals. The three-day music event brought in 225 blankets along with over 800 other items and nearly $1,700. Lamoreaux shared how this year's event was one of the biggest years yet as far as items collected.

Jamestown Neighborhood's lights continue to grow The show continued with the three talking about the Jamestown neighborhood and their spectacular light shows. While not new to the Racine Roundup, this light show is bigger and better than ever this year. Mike Pikula and Grayson Kirchenberg are a pair like no other with a drive to provide joy to those at Christmastime.

Bonus content: Holiday Lights Guide While not included in the Racine Roundup, the lights in the Jamestown neighborhood aren't the only holiday lights to check out in Racine County. There's an ever-growing list of light shows happening in the area that will keep folks on a scavenger hunt of lights all season long. Check out the Racine County Eye's list of 10 must-see holiday light shows and attractions this holiday season online on the Racine County Eye.

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what's happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

