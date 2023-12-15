Obituary for Vernon T. Forman

April 2, 1953 – November 1, 2023

Vernon T. Forman, Jr., 70, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Vernon was born in New Kensington, Pa., on April 2, 1953, to Vernon Sr. and Beatrice (née Weaver) Forman.

He graduated from his high school and continued his education later in Racine and received his associate’s degree in accounting from Gateway Technical College.

Vernon was employed at Racine Industries Inc. and worked as a CNC Machinist for 42 years where he later retired from.

Vernon was united in marriage to Sherry Trentadue (Morano), and from this union they were blessed with four sons, Ryan (The Munch), Chad Vernon, Lance Edward and Brett Douglas. Vernon’s boys were definitely considered to be miracles, due to a major car accident he was involved in, which landed him in a body cast for four years and was told that having children would be difficult.

Vern loved watching and coaching all four boys in baseball and football, but the favorite activity to do was to call his boys into school sick and go fishing! Every fishing trip that was gone on had adventures and stories that he would always say, “DON’T TELL YOUR MOTHER WHEN WE GET HOME!” Before Vernon’s health started to decline, he and all four boys, Vernon’s twin brothers and their children, and Vernon’s childhood friend J.R. Springer, all found a way to take one last fishing trip up to Waterloo, where his family resided, which was a memory that he said he would always remember and cherish.

He is survived by his four sons, Ryan Forman, Chad (Tara) Forman, Lance (Brittney) Forman and Brett Forman; six grandchildren, Brooke Forman, twins Alexander and Christian Forman, Kamryn Forman, Colt Forman and Addison Forman.

Services

Following his wishes, a service will not be held.

