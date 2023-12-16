Obituary for Mary Jo Smith

April 5, 1945 – December 10, 2023

On Dec. 10, 2023, our beautiful mom, Mary Jo Smith passed from this life and reunited with our dad in Heaven.

Mary Jo was born in Milwaukee on April 5, 1945, to Joseph and Mary Lipscomb. On Aug. 1, 1962, she married the love of her life, Garry W Smith. They began their family in Milwaukee and moved to Racine in 1972. They shared 61 loving years of marriage before Garry’s passing on June 17, 2023.

Our mom was the family go-to person. We could call her at any time of the day to talk. Whether we needed support, comfort, a venting session or to share a funny story, she was there with listening ears, perfect words or a big laugh. We will miss that terribly.

Mom loved her home and took great pride in her rose garden. She grew lovely fragrant roses and continued to tend to them even as her health faded. It gave her joy.

Christmas was a magical time with our mom. She spent hours setting up her Precious Moments Christmas Village making sure every little thing was in its place. Her attention to detail and her patience with small delicate things made the littlest things special. Christmas at our parents was filled with love and we are comforted knowing that, although we want her here, she is with dad celebrating the holiday.

Family was mom’s world. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Colleen (David) Aegerter and family: Anthony (Stephanie) Morelli and their children Leo, Santino, and Charlotte; Edward (Alyssa) Morelli and their children Luca and Louie; Cassidy Morelli and her children Brookelin Mary Jo and Bentley; Maureen (James) Cannalte and family: Amber (Lucas) Nolan, Autumn, Levi, April, Steven, Araya, Blaze and Israel Cannalte, Sarah (Kenny) Butler and children, Robert Babiak and children, and Leah (Moshe) Babiak; Kathleen (Jeffrey) Stone and family: Sarah Shelby and her children Morrison and Joleena, Hannah Stone.

Further survived by her sisters, Missy (Evan) Otterbacher, Barbara (Randy) Fredricks; brother, Rick (Kathy) Lipscomb; sister-in-law, Hope “Dolly” Kohn; and many nieces and nephews who adored their Auntie Jo.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Garry; her parents; and grandchildren, Elisabeth and Melody Cannalte and Joseph Morelli.

Services

Funeral services for Mary Jo will be held at noon on Dec. 18 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Mary Jo will be laid to rest privately alongside her husband in Graceland Cemetery.

Mom passed at home surrounded by love and dedication from family. A heartfelt special thank you to Kathleen, Missy, Monica, and Aurora Hospice nurse Kathryn for keeping mom comfortable at home.

