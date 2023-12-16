Obituary for Nancy Tourville

September 27, 1943 – December 11, 2023

Nancy Tourville, 80, passed away on Dec. 11, 2023. She was born in Waukesha on Sept. 27, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Richard and Amelia Jacobson. On Feb. 16, 1965, Nancy was united in marriage to Russ Tourville. Together they raised their three children.

Nancy Tourville

In September 1971, Nancy received Jesus Christ as her Savior and witnessed to those around her until she took her last breath. She was known to never waste any opportunity to share the gospel. Nancy was a member of Racine Bible Church for many years.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Carrie (Brian) Poulisse, Rebecca (Thomas) Douglas; son, Scott (Rebecca) Tourville; brothers-in-law, Wayne Tourville and Keith Tourville; sisters-in-law, Lois Hanson, Bonnie (Rod) Molzahn, Betty Kapralian, Karen Gregorio, and Laurie (Brian) Smith and Arlene Tourville.

Nancy was blessed to be called “Nana” by her grandchildren, Rick (Sarah) Poulisse, Aimee (Sean) Armitage, Austyn (Meredith Sime) Tourville, Jacob (Christine) Douglas, and Kate (Andrew Kennow) Douglas; bonus grandchildren, Mark Torres, Mariah Torres, Marta Garcia, and Felix Garcia.

She was called “Nana T” by all her great-grandchildren, Peyton, Aiden, Miley, Stella, Riley, Blakely, Nora, Theo and Finn; bonus great-grandchildren, Isa’riah, Evah, Elucinda, Israel, Anayeli, Nola, Felix, Aeris, Eliseo, Alexander and Marino. There are many other bonus great-grandchildren and other children that have been brought into her life over the years whom she loved. Nancy is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She goes on to be reunited with her husband, Russ; parents; sister, Judy Rettela; brother-in-law, William Mickschl and Ken Tourville; sister-in-law, Diane Tourville; niece, Barb Mickschl; nephew, Will Mickschl; and several children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that she loved without ever having met them.

Services

A celebration of her life will be held at Sturino Funeral Home in May of 2024. Please watch for updates for day and time of service.

